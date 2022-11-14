Read full article on original website
Fox17
Michigan reports 12,860 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials have confirmed 12,860 new and probable cases of the coronavirus in the state and 123 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since last Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed and probable cases averaged 1,837 per day over the past...
Fox17
Fruitport Twp. man charged with stalking ex-wife, threatening violence
FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been charged for allegedly stalking his ex-wife in Fruitport Township. According to documents filed in federal court, 44-year-old Mitchell Joseph Pierce is accused of threatening and harassing his ex-wife from December 2021 until May 2022. In July 2021, Pierce pleaded no contest...
