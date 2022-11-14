Read full article on original website
Frisco ISD school board approves plan to regulate school bathroom use
The Frisco ISD school board has approved a plan to regulate school bathroom use. Last night, the school board signed off on a new policy insisting students must use the bathroom that corresponds to their biological sex.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD adopts 2023-24 attendance zone modifications
The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2023-24 attendance zones at its Monday night meeting. There were no changes made to the proposed rezoned elementary and middle school attendance zones presented to the board for vote on Monday from the zones discussed at a special meeting of the board of trustees on Nov. 7.
Plano ISD discussing 2 options for 2023-24 academic calendar
Plano ISD is considering two options for the district's academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Plano ISD board of trustees reviewed two draft calendar options for the 2023-24 school year during its Nov. 15 meeting. Staff considered several factors when putting together the calendars, including considerations...
Lewisville ISD board discusses 2023-24 academic calendar
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees discussed four academic calendar options during its Nov. 14 board meeting. The board did not vote on the calendar during the meeting. It will vote on an official 2023-24 academic calendar during its Dec. 12 board meeting. There are four calendar options that a...
Texas school board votes to make students use bathroom of biological gender
A Texas school board unanimously voted to adopt a policy Monday that would see students use bathrooms and changing facilities according to their gender assigned at birth.
Advocate
School District Bans Queer Books While Considering Putting Guns in Classrooms
A school district in Texas has banned all books that mention the state of gender fluidity. During a contentious meeting on Monday, the Keller Independent School District board voted to ban any book that mentions gender-fluid characters or descriptions and discussions of the term from all schools. Library books that...
Texas school district votes to ban all books with gender fluid characters
In August, the same district removed the Bible and a graphic novel depicting the life of Anne Frank.
Lockdown ends at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after threat of 'potential violence,' university officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, the culprit was camera gear. According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff...
Keller ISD could put armed employees at all campuses
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – School district employees in the Keller ISD may be allowed to carry guns in schools, at meetings and at school events.The board of trustees was scheduled to preview the policy change Monday night, which would potentially put armed employees at all 42 of the district's campuses.Volunteers for the program would have to be licensed to carry a handgun, according to the proposed policy. They would also need to complete training in crisis intervention, hostage management, and only be allowed to use district approved firearms and ammunition.The policy change is different from what administrators recommended in a...
wbap.com
UNT Campus Lockdown Caused By Cameraman
(WBAP/KLIF) — A lock down scare at UNT’s Fort Worth Campus. University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth was under lock down, Wednesday afternoon, after someone reported a person possibly carrying a rifle on campus. UNT staff sent a social media message to students and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
fox4news.com
McKinney student athletes take firefighter fitness test
Emma Harris is one of the young women who succeeded at the firefighter fitness challenge yesterday at Collin College's Public Safety Training Center. She had to run up stairs, pull a fire hose, use a sledgehammer and climb a 100-foot ladder.
wbap.com
Ferris Residents Receiving Free Healthcare Via “Access for All” Program
FERRIS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Residents of Ferris are receiving free healthcare thanks to the city’s “Access For All” program. Officials spent the summer disseminating information about the services and getting the community signed up. The mobile healthcare team from MD Health Pathways arrived in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students
Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
fortworthreport.org
A third of Fort Worth households have a new trash pickup day. ‘We failed our residents’ on rollout, council says
The list of issues Claire Baxter and her east Fort Worth neighbors have observed with city trash pickup services is long. During the past two months, Baxter has filed at least two missed pickup notices with Fort Worth’s code compliance department when her block was “simply forgotten.”. “It’s...
City of Dallas committee holds briefing over outlook of police and fire pension; plans future meetings on finding solutions
DALLAS — The embattled Dallas Police and Fire Pension System (DPFP) once again may be in hot water. On Tuesday, the City of Dallas Government Performance and Financial Management Committee held a meeting over the state of the fund, highlighting the challenges and health of the pension. The goal...
McKinney National Airport gets approval to add new facility
McKinney National Airport will add a new facility in 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) McKinney National Airport will add a new 15,000-square-foot maintenance and storage facility next year. McKinney City Council gave the green light to engage Crossland Construction Company Inc. to design and construct the facility and provide construction manager...
Regional water district to start work on new sewer line in McKinney
A new sewer line is set to be constructed in McKinney in 2023. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney residents will see construction begin on a new sewer transfer pipeline along Harry McKillop Boulevard and Airport Drive in spring 2023. At a Nov. 15 McKinney City Council meeting, council approved areas...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: An unexpected surprise
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) The Rockwall City Housing Authority is a government agency that operates and maintains public housing in Rockwall, Texas. The organization is controlled by a six-member board appointed by the Mayor of Rockwall. The Housing Authority overseas low-income housing, including the application process, eligibility guidelines, and related resources. About 85 housing units are controlled by the board for this low-income housing in Rockwall City.
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Center Next to School Sparks Outcry
The City of Dallas plans to convert an abandoned Oak Cliff hospital into a “homeless services” center, but many local residents have voiced opposition to this plan. “My concern is that the school is literally directly across the street,” said resident Christina Anne during a neighborhood meeting at Kiest Park Recreation Center.
