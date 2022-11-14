ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD adopts 2023-24 attendance zone modifications

The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2023-24 attendance zones at its Monday night meeting. There were no changes made to the proposed rezoned elementary and middle school attendance zones presented to the board for vote on Monday from the zones discussed at a special meeting of the board of trustees on Nov. 7.
CBS DFW

Keller ISD could put armed employees at all campuses

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – School district employees in the Keller ISD may be allowed to carry guns in schools, at meetings and at school events.The board of trustees was scheduled to preview the policy change Monday night, which would potentially put armed employees at all 42 of the district's campuses.Volunteers for the program would have to be licensed to carry a handgun, according to the proposed policy. They would also need to complete training in crisis intervention, hostage management, and only be allowed to use district approved firearms and ammunition.The policy change is different from what administrators recommended in a...
KELLER, TX
wbap.com

UNT Campus Lockdown Caused By Cameraman

(WBAP/KLIF) — A lock down scare at UNT’s Fort Worth Campus. University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth was under lock down, Wednesday afternoon, after someone reported a person possibly carrying a rifle on campus. UNT staff sent a social media message to students and...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students

Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

McKinney student athletes take firefighter fitness test

Emma Harris is one of the young women who succeeded at the firefighter fitness challenge yesterday at Collin College's Public Safety Training Center. She had to run up stairs, pull a fire hose, use a sledgehammer and climb a 100-foot ladder.
MCKINNEY, TX
wbap.com

Ferris Residents Receiving Free Healthcare Via “Access for All” Program

FERRIS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Residents of Ferris are receiving free healthcare thanks to the city’s “Access For All” program. Officials spent the summer disseminating information about the services and getting the community signed up. The mobile healthcare team from MD Health Pathways arrived in the...
FERRIS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students

Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
DENTON, TX
Blue Ribbon News

A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: An unexpected surprise

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) The Rockwall City Housing Authority is a government agency that operates and maintains public housing in Rockwall, Texas. The organization is controlled by a six-member board appointed by the Mayor of Rockwall. The Housing Authority overseas low-income housing, including the application process, eligibility guidelines, and related resources. About 85 housing units are controlled by the board for this low-income housing in Rockwall City.
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Center Next to School Sparks Outcry

The City of Dallas plans to convert an abandoned Oak Cliff hospital into a “homeless services” center, but many local residents have voiced opposition to this plan. “My concern is that the school is literally directly across the street,” said resident Christina Anne during a neighborhood meeting at Kiest Park Recreation Center.
DALLAS, TX

