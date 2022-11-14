ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting on Friday, Nov. 18. The display has been nominated by USA...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

NWA and River Valley roads looking great this morning

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While we saw several inches of snow in some parts of NWA last night, the roads are looking fairly clear. I-49 is already beginning to dry up, and temperatures are remaining above freezing for most of today until we get into the late hours of our Tuesday.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas road crews spent Monday preparing for forecasted snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Crews have started making preparations forthe first significant winter weather event of the season. In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, both county and state crews said they're poised and ready for when the rain turns to snow. "In some areas, we have been out there...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Bentonville prepares to light up the square

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville turns on its lights at the historic square at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. After seeing the lights, you can walk to the outdoor ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, which also opens on Nov. 19. The Walton 5&10 is closed for renovations, but Santa...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

School Closures Tuesday November 15th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
WEST FORK, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Snowfall expected in Fayetteville Monday night

Residents in Fayetteville should expect to see snowfall Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Forecasters on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for the area from 3 p.m. to midnight. The service said rain will transition to snow around sundown with 1-2 inches of accumulation expected.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Families receive free groceries for Thanksgiving in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Antioch for Youth and Family estimates 4,000 people benefited from their 11th annual food giveaway. "The goal is that we're taking care all of their needs for Thanksgiving day. They're getting eggs, milk, turkey, onions, potatoes, sodas, pastries, a little bit of everything to make sure that they're covered," said Heather Sanders, who volunteered to help distribute food.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Marshalltown breaks ground on 51,000-square-foot expansion in Fayetteville

Marshalltown this month broke ground on a 51,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville. The privately owned company based in Iowa is known for its tools used in the construction industry. The. Fayetteville plant has been in operation since 1982. “We committed to Fayetteville 40 years ago...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Missing child located in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
FORT SMITH, AR

