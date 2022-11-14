Read full article on original website
Fayetteville, Arkansas, to switch on the Lights of the Ozarks Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville will switch on the holiday lights downtown Friday as the 29th Lights of the Ozarks begins. The lights will be switched on at 6 p.m. Friday. A parade down Block Avenue and East Avenue will follow the lighting ceremony. Follow this link for the parade map.
Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting on Friday, Nov. 18. The display has been nominated by USA...
NWA and River Valley roads looking great this morning
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While we saw several inches of snow in some parts of NWA last night, the roads are looking fairly clear. I-49 is already beginning to dry up, and temperatures are remaining above freezing for most of today until we get into the late hours of our Tuesday.
Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
Arkansas road crews spent Monday preparing for forecasted snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Crews have started making preparations forthe first significant winter weather event of the season. In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, both county and state crews said they're poised and ready for when the rain turns to snow. "In some areas, we have been out there...
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
Bentonville prepares to light up the square
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville turns on its lights at the historic square at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. After seeing the lights, you can walk to the outdoor ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, which also opens on Nov. 19. The Walton 5&10 is closed for renovations, but Santa...
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
School Closures Tuesday November 15th
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
Snowfall expected in Fayetteville Monday night
Residents in Fayetteville should expect to see snowfall Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Forecasters on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for the area from 3 p.m. to midnight. The service said rain will transition to snow around sundown with 1-2 inches of accumulation expected.
Families receive free groceries for Thanksgiving in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Antioch for Youth and Family estimates 4,000 people benefited from their 11th annual food giveaway. "The goal is that we're taking care all of their needs for Thanksgiving day. They're getting eggs, milk, turkey, onions, potatoes, sodas, pastries, a little bit of everything to make sure that they're covered," said Heather Sanders, who volunteered to help distribute food.
Fort Smith wants to buy homes prone to flooding
The city of Fort Smith wants to buy homes that are prone to flooding with money from a potential grant from FEMA.
Marshalltown breaks ground on 51,000-square-foot expansion in Fayetteville
Marshalltown this month broke ground on a 51,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville. The privately owned company based in Iowa is known for its tools used in the construction industry. The. Fayetteville plant has been in operation since 1982. “We committed to Fayetteville 40 years ago...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith girl found safe
Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
Missing child located in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
Fast & Furious Fans Will Love This Arkansas Home That Just Hit The Market
Those into motorsport and racing will likely love this Arkansas home. It has plenty of room to store your vehicles and features its own racetrack!
