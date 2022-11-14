The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO