Onward State
Penn State Leaps To No. 11 In College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings
The Nittany Lions continue to climb. Penn State football is now ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, as announced on the ranking release show Tuesday night. James Franklin’s squad jumped three spots, after being ranked No. 14 last week. Just two other Big Ten teams made...
Onward State
Despite Outside Noise, Sean Clifford Has No Regrets At End Of Penn State Career
Sean Clifford knows a vocal group of Penn State football fans are ready to see something new at quarterback. The veteran quarterback is now in his fourth year as the Nittany Lions’ starter and is facing unrelenting waves of criticism from a chunk of the fanbase. Thanks to pregame boos, “we want Drew” chants, and overwhelmingly toxic social media comments, Clifford’s no stranger to where he stands.
Onward State
Offensive Tackle Maleek McNeil No Longer With Penn State Football
Freshman offensive tackle Maleek McNeil is no longer on Penn State football’s team roster, as confirmed by a team spokesperson. When attempting to access McNeil’s page on the team’s webpage, the following error notice appears. Committing to Penn State in May 2021, McNeil joined the class as...
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Chris Stoll Named Patrick Mannelly Award Semifinalist
Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll has been named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award. Since its inception in 2019, the award is handed out annually to the best long snapper in the country. Over the course of his career, Stoll has played in 45 games for the Nittany...
Onward State
Power Ranking Bald Penn State Figures
James Franklin’s football team is 8-2 and Micah Shrewsberry’s men’s basketball squad is 3-0 to start the season. Walk into one of your classes, and the professor might have no hair. If you weren’t already aware, Penn State is getting carried by its bald men. We’ve...
Onward State
Offensive Tackle Liam Powers Commits To Penn State As Preferred Walk-On
Penn State has secured another recruit on the offensive line. Liam Powers has committed to the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2023 as a preferred walk-on, as he announced in a tweet on Monday. Powers, a 6’3″, 280-pound offensive tackle, committed to Penn State just two days after receiving his...
Onward State
Caleb Dorsey Displaying Growth, Resilience As Penn State Hoops’ Early Frontcourt Cornerstone
During Micah Shrewsberry’s first season at the helm of the Penn State men’s basketball program, the former Purdue assistant was forced to adapt to a “small ball” centric playstyle with John Harrar manning the low block as the unit’s default center a season ago. While...
Onward State
Sean Clifford Named Jason Witten Collegiate Man Of The Year Semifinalist
Sean Clifford may not win the Heisman this year, but he’s still up for some other college football awards. Penn State football’s quarterback was named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, an award that recognizes leadership in college football. Clifford is one of 20 semifinalists.
Onward State
Gameday Observations: Maryland
Penn State football is on a winning streak, folks. The Nittany Lions dominated Maryland amid rainy conditions en route to a 30-0 victory at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. An effective ground game and a stout defensive performance ultimately propelled James Franklin’s squad to a convincing win. Military Appreciation Game...
Onward State
Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Nominated For Broyles Award
Penn State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz has had quite the inaugural season in Happy Valley. Earlier today, Diaz, along with 50 other coaches, was nominated for the 2022 Broyles Award. Named after former University of Arkansas Athletic Director Frank Broyles, the award is annually given to the country’s best assistant coach.
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Riding Momentum Ahead Of NCAA Tournament Final Four
For the first time since 2007, Penn State field hockey will play in a semifinal game in the NCAA Tournament. After winning both the opening-round matchup against Louisville and the quarterfinal game over Albany, the Nittany Lions are just two wins away from their first NCAA national championship victory. Their...
Onward State
No. 14 Penn State Opens As Three-Score Favorite Against Rutgers
After a rainy shutout win over Maryland, Penn State football has opened as a 19.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to OddsShark. The over/under for the game is set at 45 points. A 30-point win over the Terps brought Penn State to 7-3 against the spread (ATS) this season. However, the...
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Hockey Sweeps Brown With 4-2 Victory
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (10-5-1) returned to Pegula Ice Arena to finish its homestand against Brown (3-4-1) after Sunday night’s shutout, taking care of business with a 4-2 score. Jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first, the Nittany Lions were unable to hold on...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer ‘Peaking At The Perfect Time’ In NCAA Tournament Play
To no one’s surprise, Penn State women’s soccer has its dancing shoes on, and the team is heading to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions eased through the first round of the tournament with a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac on November 13. With a Big Ten Tournament title and history on its side, Penn State’s No. 2 seed granted head coach Erica Dambach’s squad a low-stakes opening opponent.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Overcomes Butler 68-62
Penn State men’s basketball (3-0) took down Butler (1-1) 68-62 on Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Jalen Pickett recorded Penn State’s second triple double in school history against head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s former team. This is the Nittany Lions’ first 3-0 start since their historic...
Onward State
Lady Lions Beat Youngstown State 77-63 With Strong Fourth Quarter
Penn State women’s basketball (3-0) took down Youngstown State (1-1) on Tuesday night with a 77-63 win. After a slow start, both teams put together good stretches of offense, which the Lady Lions were able to take advantage of more and more as the game progressed. Graduate student Johnasia...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops’ Jalen Pickett Makes History In Win Over Butler
Penn State point guard Jalen Pickett became the second player in program history to record a triple-double in the Nittany Lions’ 68-62 win over Butler Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Pickett totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists to put his name in the record books...
Onward State
Lady Lions Ironing Out Offense Amid Strong Defensive Performances
Coming off of a dominant 28-point win over Fairfield, head coach Carolyn Kieger and her squad left the court excited but focused on improvement. Penn State women’s basketball allowed just 49 points against the Stags in a dominant performance Two nights earlier, the Lady Lions allowed 67 points against Norfolk State, which has scored a combined 202 points against its two other opponents.
Onward State
Downtown State College’s Canyon Pizza Closes Due To 13 Health Violations
Update, November 16: According to an inspection report on the Pennsylvania Bureau of Food Safety website, Canyon Pizza had 13 health violations during its November 15 inspection. The violations, word for word from the inspector’s comments, can be read below:. “Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or...
