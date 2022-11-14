Sean Clifford knows a vocal group of Penn State football fans are ready to see something new at quarterback. The veteran quarterback is now in his fourth year as the Nittany Lions’ starter and is facing unrelenting waves of criticism from a chunk of the fanbase. Thanks to pregame boos, “we want Drew” chants, and overwhelmingly toxic social media comments, Clifford’s no stranger to where he stands.

