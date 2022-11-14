ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Outside Noise, Sean Clifford Has No Regrets At End Of Penn State Career

Sean Clifford knows a vocal group of Penn State football fans are ready to see something new at quarterback. The veteran quarterback is now in his fourth year as the Nittany Lions’ starter and is facing unrelenting waves of criticism from a chunk of the fanbase. Thanks to pregame boos, “we want Drew” chants, and overwhelmingly toxic social media comments, Clifford’s no stranger to where he stands.
Offensive Tackle Maleek McNeil No Longer With Penn State Football

Freshman offensive tackle Maleek McNeil is no longer on Penn State football’s team roster, as confirmed by a team spokesperson. When attempting to access McNeil’s page on the team’s webpage, the following error notice appears. Committing to Penn State in May 2021, McNeil joined the class as...
Power Ranking Bald Penn State Figures

James Franklin’s football team is 8-2 and Micah Shrewsberry’s men’s basketball squad is 3-0 to start the season. Walk into one of your classes, and the professor might have no hair. If you weren’t already aware, Penn State is getting carried by its bald men. We’ve...
Gameday Observations: Maryland

Penn State football is on a winning streak, folks. The Nittany Lions dominated Maryland amid rainy conditions en route to a 30-0 victory at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. An effective ground game and a stout defensive performance ultimately propelled James Franklin’s squad to a convincing win. Military Appreciation Game...
Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Nominated For Broyles Award

Penn State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz has had quite the inaugural season in Happy Valley. Earlier today, Diaz, along with 50 other coaches, was nominated for the 2022 Broyles Award. Named after former University of Arkansas Athletic Director Frank Broyles, the award is annually given to the country’s best assistant coach.
No. 14 Penn State Opens As Three-Score Favorite Against Rutgers

After a rainy shutout win over Maryland, Penn State football has opened as a 19.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to OddsShark. The over/under for the game is set at 45 points. A 30-point win over the Terps brought Penn State to 7-3 against the spread (ATS) this season. However, the...
Penn State Women’s Soccer ‘Peaking At The Perfect Time’ In NCAA Tournament Play

To no one’s surprise, Penn State women’s soccer has its dancing shoes on, and the team is heading to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions eased through the first round of the tournament with a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac on November 13. With a Big Ten Tournament title and history on its side, Penn State’s No. 2 seed granted head coach Erica Dambach’s squad a low-stakes opening opponent.
Penn State Hoops Overcomes Butler 68-62

Penn State men’s basketball (3-0) took down Butler (1-1) 68-62 on Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Jalen Pickett recorded Penn State’s second triple double in school history against head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s former team. This is the Nittany Lions’ first 3-0 start since their historic...
Lady Lions Beat Youngstown State 77-63 With Strong Fourth Quarter

Penn State women’s basketball (3-0) took down Youngstown State (1-1) on Tuesday night with a 77-63 win. After a slow start, both teams put together good stretches of offense, which the Lady Lions were able to take advantage of more and more as the game progressed. Graduate student Johnasia...
Lady Lions Ironing Out Offense Amid Strong Defensive Performances

Coming off of a dominant 28-point win over Fairfield, head coach Carolyn Kieger and her squad left the court excited but focused on improvement. Penn State women’s basketball allowed just 49 points against the Stags in a dominant performance Two nights earlier, the Lady Lions allowed 67 points against Norfolk State, which has scored a combined 202 points against its two other opponents.
