Immune system holds clues to patients with high-risk smoldering myeloma likely to benefit from treatment

MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.

28 DAYS AGO