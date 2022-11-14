Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Takeaways: Michigan lights up Pitt behind Bufkin breakout, bounce-back bench performance
The No. 20 Michigan basketball team was firing on all cylinders Wednesday, as it turned on the jets in the second half to beat Pittsburgh, 91-60 to open the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. Following the came, we broke down our biggest takeaways from the game. Michigan’s offense was masterful.
There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan
Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
Inside Michigan State's slick inbounds play that forced a second OT in Kentucky win
INDIANAPOLIS — While election season is over, and Tom Izzo is far too honest to be a politician, he did make a savvy appeal to his base at a critical juncture in Michigan State’s win over Kentucky on Tuesday night. A flea flicker? With a guy named Walker?...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Reacts Survey: Who bears the blame for the woes in the passing game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Achieving their first 10-0 start since the 2006 season, the Michigan Wolverines have been as...
247Sports
Charlotte football hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, per reports
Charlotte football is hiring Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as its next head coach, according to reports Tuesday, including Bruce Feldman. Poggi has worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan since 2021. "Poggi is expected to remain on with the Michigan program for the rest of the Wolverines season,"...
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
Maize n Brew
Michigan freshman RB C.J. Stokes discusses how Mike Hart recruited him differently than anyone else
Throughout the college football season, it’s been abundantly clear the two star backs of the Michigan Wolverines — Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards — don’t just have respect for their position coach Mike Hart, but a deep kinship. While there was little doubt warmness was extended...
Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU
On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
thelaniertimes.com
Michigan vs Ohio State Predictions
With a big game coming up with the Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes. Journalists and Sport channels including ESPN, CBS, and FOX are going insane over this game as it is the biggest rivalry in sports history as it’s called the “Border war”. This game is so big that the lowest price for tickets are going as high as $550 and the most expensive tickets are skyrocketing up to $1500. With both teams running backs being absolute power houses in the BIG10. Blake Corum representing Michigan having 1,078 rushing yards and 14 tds this season. While TreVeon Henderson representing Ohio State has depressing stats of 552 rushing yards and 6 tds. Ohio State’s one up on Michigan is that Ohio State has their extraordinarily talented quarterback CJ Stroud which this season alone has 2,453 passing yards with only 4 interceptions. While on the contrast Michigan’s quarterback J.J. McCarthy has only 1,615 passing yards with only 2 interceptions. Most students at Lanier High School stated that they “believe that Michigan will win due to their talented running back”. We will see the outcome on Saturday, November 26th 2022.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball moves up a couple spots in AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines climbed two spots from their preseason ranking in the AP Poll, jumping up to No. 20. Michigan won both games this week, including a blowout win over Purdue Fort Wayne and a nail-biter over EMU at Little Caesars Arena. The top five remains the same, with UNC...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Following Michigan football's resounding 34-3 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh meets with the media on Monday ahead of Saturday's home finale vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini (noon, ABC). More:Michigan football's offense has become one-dimensional. Is that enough to beat Ohio State? ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss
No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0