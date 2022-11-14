To no one’s surprise, Penn State women’s soccer has its dancing shoes on, and the team is heading to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions eased through the first round of the tournament with a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac on November 13. With a Big Ten Tournament title and history on its side, Penn State’s No. 2 seed granted head coach Erica Dambach’s squad a low-stakes opening opponent.

