LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO