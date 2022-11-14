ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Lockdown, lockouts lifted at Lynchburg City Schools

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to Lynchburg City Schools, two schools were placed on a lockout and one was on lockdown at the advisement of police on Wednesday afternoon. Lynchburg City Schools said under the advisement of the Lynchburg Police Department the following schools were placed on a lockout:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNS

Summers County Schools start the week remote

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Schools will operate remotely on Monday, November 14, 2022, according to Superintendent David Warvel. Warvel confirmed the decision resulted from the large hole created by a collapsed culvert back in July 2022. Additionally, Warvel said for now the school closure is just for Nov. 14 as they get a […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Smith Mountain Eagle

Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
MONETA, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting backups on US-220 in Roanoke County that are approximately 2 miles long due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash is in the area of Crossbow Circle and Pheasant Ridge Road, VDOT reports on the Southbound side...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedrock Church invests $1.9M into Express YMCA on Old Forest Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia and Bedrock Church have entered into a new partnership that will enhance and expand the mission work of both organizations and provide new perks for the community. Bedrock Church is investing 1.9 million dollars into the existing building on Old...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Know the Signs of OCD and How to Get Help

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Obsessive Compulsive Disorder affects many people. Some may not even know they have it. But there are signs you should go to see a doctor. Emily finds out what to look for and how to get help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Liberty University unveils plans to build new residence hall, parking garage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — During Wednesday morning’s Convocation in the Vines Center, Liberty University Interim President Dr. Jerry Prevo brought exciting news to the student body regarding upcoming and current construction projects. Students cheered as they viewed renderings on the video board of a new Commons IV residence...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy