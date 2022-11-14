Read full article on original website
WSET
Lockdown, lockouts lifted at Lynchburg City Schools
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to Lynchburg City Schools, two schools were placed on a lockout and one was on lockdown at the advisement of police on Wednesday afternoon. Lynchburg City Schools said under the advisement of the Lynchburg Police Department the following schools were placed on a lockout:
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
WSET
Bedford Co. School Board speaks out after Satanic Temple announces family movie night
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is speaking out following the announcement that The Satanic Temple will be hosting a family movie night at Jefferson Forest High School in February 2023. The school board said they understand the concerns in the community surrounding the organization's leasing...
Summers County Schools start the week remote
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Schools will operate remotely on Monday, November 14, 2022, according to Superintendent David Warvel. Warvel confirmed the decision resulted from the large hole created by a collapsed culvert back in July 2022. Additionally, Warvel said for now the school closure is just for Nov. 14 as they get a […]
Winter weather safety; Drive Smart Virginia weighs in on safe driving tips
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The first winter weather advisory for the cold season is making its way to our area. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Will Perry says it’s not unusual to see winter weather in our area during this time. According to Perry, back in November of 2014, we received a half inch of snow — […]
WHSV
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
(WDBJ) - A lockout at E.C. Glass High School and other schools in Lynchburg was lifted Wednesday afternoon after reports of gunfire in the area, according to Lynchburg City Schools. LCS administrators report they received notification of gunshots in the area of R. S. Payne Elementary early Wednesday afternoon. R....
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
WSET
Roanoke eighth-grader earns top honors in 2022 Veterans Day student essay contest
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
WSET
'Be a Santa to a Senior:' Home Instead collects holiday gifts for seniors in Central VA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead is encouraging Central Virginia residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through "Be a Santa to a Senior," community members can give a...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WSET
Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting backups on US-220 in Roanoke County that are approximately 2 miles long due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash is in the area of Crossbow Circle and Pheasant Ridge Road, VDOT reports on the Southbound side...
WSET
Bedrock Church invests $1.9M into Express YMCA on Old Forest Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia and Bedrock Church have entered into a new partnership that will enhance and expand the mission work of both organizations and provide new perks for the community. Bedrock Church is investing 1.9 million dollars into the existing building on Old...
Augusta Free Press
First Winter Weather Advisory of the season issued for Augusta, Rockingham counties
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Augusta and Rockingham counties according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington. The advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday until midnight. According to the alert, a wintry mix is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to one inch...
WSET
Know the Signs of OCD and How to Get Help
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Obsessive Compulsive Disorder affects many people. Some may not even know they have it. But there are signs you should go to see a doctor. Emily finds out what to look for and how to get help.
Augusta Free Press
Lane closures planned on Route 29 North near Lynchburg Regional Airport
Alternating lane closures are planned in early December on Route 29 North in Campbell County at the bridge project near Lynchburg Regional Airport. The lane closures will take place Dec. 3 and 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for milling and paving, according to a news release from VDOT.
WSET
Roanoke considers smoke alarm ordinance requiring installation in rental properties
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — In order to improve the community’s fire risk, Roanoke City Council will consider adopting an ordinance to require the installation of smoke alarms in rental properties at their meeting on Monday, November 21. While the Virginia Landlord Tenant Act already requires landlords to provide...
WSET
Lynchburg Parks & Rec announces return of 'Celebration of Lights' at Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Celebration of Lights, hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, is coming back to Riverside Park for its 7th year. The display will open on Dec. 2 and run nightly, from 5 to 10 p.m., until January 1, 2023. The free family-friendly, drive-through attraction includes...
WSET
Liberty University unveils plans to build new residence hall, parking garage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — During Wednesday morning’s Convocation in the Vines Center, Liberty University Interim President Dr. Jerry Prevo brought exciting news to the student body regarding upcoming and current construction projects. Students cheered as they viewed renderings on the video board of a new Commons IV residence...
