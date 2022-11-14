Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
You could be getting up to $800 by the end of the year, thanks to tax rebate
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — How would you like some extra money before the holidays? Some taxpayers could see a few hundred dollars headed their way before the end of the year. If you pay state income taxes, you’ll soon be getting a check in the mail or a deposit in your bank account.
abcnews4.com
Dominion Energy shares 5 telltale signs of utility scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This Utility Scam Awareness Day, Dominion Energy is urging customers to watch out for utility scammers by sharing the most common red flags. “People posing as Dominion Energy representatives are looking for ways to trick customers into giving them money or personal information,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We work year-round to educate our customers on how they can protect themselves from scammers. We want our customers to know they can hang up and deny information to a would-be scammer.”
abcnews4.com
SC Ports had one of the busiest months in its history this October
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For SC Ports October was one of the biggest in its history. The ports reported 9 % container growth year-over-year as 256,879 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved through Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. Over the last month SC ports handled 142, 276 pier containers.
abcnews4.com
Veteran and columnist W. Larry Dandridge presented Order of the Palmetto Award
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday morning, the Order of Palmetto Award was given to W. Larry Dandridge in a ceremony held at the Bees Ferry Library. It is the state's highest civilian honor. The award is given in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions on a national or statewide scale.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina among one of few states leading nation with record breaking flu cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Have you gotten your flu shot?. That's the question Dr. Jonathan Knoche with DHEC and several other health professionals continue to ask as the flu activity in South Carolina reaches record highs. “We’re a little bit behind the 8 ball this year because the flu...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina lung cancer survival rate among worst in nation, study shows
WPDE — The American Lung Association has released its 2022 "State of Lung Cancer" report, and doctors say South Carolinians should be concerned. The 5th annual report shows the toll of lung cancer in the state; it examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
abcnews4.com
SCHP trooper injured in Highway 17A crash Saturday, report confirms
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was identified as one of two people involved in a traffic incident Saturday night on Highway 17A. SCHP officials said the 34-year-old trooper was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. A 81-year-old man was also...
abcnews4.com
Banning drag shows in public, in front of kids is akin to '1930s Germany,' op-ed claims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — An op-ed published in The Los Angeles Blade last week argued Tennessee’s proposal to criminalize drag shows in public and in the presence of minors is akin to “1930s Germany” and Nazism. The piece goes so far as to ask, “Do Tennessee...
abcnews4.com
Amber Alert: Missing North Carolina 9-year-old found safe
WENDELL, N.C. (WPDE) — An Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina 9-year-old has been canceled and he has been found safe. Bentley Stancil from Wendell was reported missing Wednesday morning and had been missing since Tuesday. Further details about where he was found and his condition have not...
