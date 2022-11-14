ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

You could be getting up to $800 by the end of the year, thanks to tax rebate

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — How would you like some extra money before the holidays? Some taxpayers could see a few hundred dollars headed their way before the end of the year. If you pay state income taxes, you’ll soon be getting a check in the mail or a deposit in your bank account.
Dominion Energy shares 5 telltale signs of utility scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This Utility Scam Awareness Day, Dominion Energy is urging customers to watch out for utility scammers by sharing the most common red flags. “People posing as Dominion Energy representatives are looking for ways to trick customers into giving them money or personal information,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We work year-round to educate our customers on how they can protect themselves from scammers. We want our customers to know they can hang up and deny information to a would-be scammer.”
SC Ports had one of the busiest months in its history this October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For SC Ports October was one of the biggest in its history. The ports reported 9 % container growth year-over-year as 256,879 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved through Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. Over the last month SC ports handled 142, 276 pier containers.
Veteran and columnist W. Larry Dandridge presented Order of the Palmetto Award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday morning, the Order of Palmetto Award was given to W. Larry Dandridge in a ceremony held at the Bees Ferry Library. It is the state's highest civilian honor. The award is given in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions on a national or statewide scale.
South Carolina lung cancer survival rate among worst in nation, study shows

WPDE — The American Lung Association has released its 2022 "State of Lung Cancer" report, and doctors say South Carolinians should be concerned. The 5th annual report shows the toll of lung cancer in the state; it examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
Amber Alert: Missing North Carolina 9-year-old found safe

WENDELL, N.C. (WPDE) — An Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina 9-year-old has been canceled and he has been found safe. Bentley Stancil from Wendell was reported missing Wednesday morning and had been missing since Tuesday. Further details about where he was found and his condition have not...
