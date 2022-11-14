COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This Utility Scam Awareness Day, Dominion Energy is urging customers to watch out for utility scammers by sharing the most common red flags. “People posing as Dominion Energy representatives are looking for ways to trick customers into giving them money or personal information,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We work year-round to educate our customers on how they can protect themselves from scammers. We want our customers to know they can hang up and deny information to a would-be scammer.”

14 HOURS AGO