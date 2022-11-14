Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
wabi.tv
1 killed in Corinth crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
foxbangor.com
Fire destroys portion of Camden motel
CAMDEN– A space heater is suspected of being the cause of a fire that ripped through a portion of a Camden motel. Crews from several departments were called to Beloin’s Motel on Route 1 Monday afternoon. The owner told villagesoup.com the motel was closed, but he was allowing...
wabi.tv
Camden motel damaged by fire
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire caused extensive damage at a Camden motel Monday afternoon. Multiple crews responded to Beloin’s Motel just after 2 p.m. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley tells us the property owner was on-site when the fire occurred. Somebody had been living there, but wasn’t present when...
Penobscot Deputies Arrest Three in Greenbush with Dangerous Drugs
Three people are facing drug charges after they were allegedly caught in Greenbush with fentanyl and other drugs. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies went to the Greenbush home in search of a wanted suspect at approximately 8:00 Friday night. When they arrived, they encountered 30-year-old David Paterson, 26-year-old Latasha Shaffer, and 26-year-old Nicholas Paterson, all of Greenbush, who were at the residence. Deputies ran a check on the occupants and found that David Paterson had several active warrants out for his arrest and active bail conditions. Shaffer also had a warrant out for her arrest and active bail conditions, and Nicholas Paterson had active bail conditions. All three were placed in custody while police searched the home.
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
Large Amount of Fentanyl, Meth & Prescription Pills Seized in Greenbush, Maine
Three people were arrested and a large amount of drugs were seized Friday in Greenbush as Deputies looked for a wanted man. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office went to the Greenbush residence around 8 p.m. on November 11 to find a wanted subject. When Staff Sergeant William Sheehan, Corporal Cam Barrieau, and Deputy Dick Polk arrived, they “witnessed one subject run towards the back of the residence.”
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
Maine author captures story of Mark Gartley's mother
PORTLAND, Maine — Many people are familiar with the story of Mark Gartley. The Greenville native was one of over 700 armed servicemen held captive during the Vietnam War. Gartley and his co-pilot were shot down while flying over north Vietnam in August of 1968 and wouldn't be released until September of 1972.
WPFO
City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
WPFO
Kids in these 2 Maine counties are at greater risk for poor mental health
(BDN) -- Complex emotions among middle-schoolers are nothing new, but the sadness and hopelessness of students in two of Maine’s poorest counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have health officials and youth advocates concerned. In Piscataquis County, 30 percent of middle school students experienced feeling so sad or hopeless...
Housing shortage leaves some Washington County residents scrambling
While Washington County is suffering a major housing shortage, some properties sit abandoned and run down. Photo by Joyce Kryszak. Although the pandemic boosted the population of rural Down East Maine, the sudden rush of new residents sent Washington County’s already dire housing shortage spiraling, with much of the available housing stock scooped up.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Bangor Ahead of Mid-week Storm
Bangor will likely see its first flakes of the season Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the the Bangor area, ahead of a mid-week storm. While snow totals for the Bangor and Downeast areas will likely be minimal, forecasters warn of slick road conditions Wednesday. Bangor could see around two inches of snow, while Downeast areas will likely see less than an inch. Northern areas of the state will likely see upwards of eight inches of snowfall, where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued.
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0