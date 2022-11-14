Read full article on original website
Related
Take A Self-Guided Tour of SW Oklahoma Breweries
Who says you can't find quality beer in Southwest Oklahoma? While the craft beer craze and the beer laws have changed the landscape of the Sooner State, local and small-batch breweries keep popping up all over the state. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa seem to be the natural brewery hot...
kswo.com
City of Lawton changing billing cycles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
Oklahoma is Getting Ready for Thanksgiving & Fry-Day
It's time to hit the stores and get your bird and trimmings, Thanksgiving is on the way! It's one of my all-time favorite holidays and I'm getting everything bought and ready for the big meal. It's been really difficult to find the BIG Butterball turkeys, at least in Lawton, OK....
You Could Win $250 With the Oklahoma Blood Institute
Oklahoma Blood Institute and The Chocolate Factory invite you to give blood this Monday, November 21st (11-21-22) through Wednesday, November 23rd (11-23-22) for your chance to win a GOLDEN TICKET. Donate at the Lawton donor center and you’ll receive a chocolate candy bar that just might contain a GOLDEN TICKET,...
What is This Strange Light in the Wichita Falls Sky?
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a sucker for UFO sightings. I’ll also be the first to admit that many of the sightings can easily be explained. So, I’m hoping someone can help me out with the latest sighting here in Wichita Falls. A...
Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
Light Up Lawton in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
kswo.com
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee Blvd. is complete. The first phase is Lee Blvd. from 67th St. to Goodyear Blvd. Now the second phase will be underway, and should cause a little less disruption. The second...
City Erects 50-Foot ‘Leg Lamp’ for The Holidays [VIDEO]
A city in Oklahoma has put up a 50-foot leg lamp for the holidays and people are loving it. Yes, this is a replica of the lamp made famous from the movie "A Christmas Story" and folks are flocking to Chickasha, OK to get a photo with this iconic Christmas decoration.
Fort Sill Adding A New Cold Weather 5k-10k Event
Even though Southwest Oklahoma is the home of incredibly hot weather, our cold sports events are shockingly popular. Medicine Park does the Polar Bear Plunge. Lawton has the Frost Your Fanny 5k. Fort Sill usually hosts the Polar Bear 5k, but in 2022, MWR is adding a new run event with the Reindeer 5k & 10k.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (11/16 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Another day where the sun will dominate the skies, helping push our afternoon highs across Texoma above the 50° mark, with most reaching the low/mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. A few clouds will present south of the Red River while we will remain cloudless in Southwest Oklahoma.
What is Lawton Public Schools’ Snow Policy?
As the first winter storm approaches Lawton, and the weekend is nowhere in sight, we have to make plans on just what to do if we get a substantial amount of snow. I'm on call to pick up my Granddaughter from school today, and I've been watching the weather forecasts almost nonstop. I am confident in my driving abilities for driving on snow, but I hate the idea of any of my littles riding a bus in this weather. Again, I have the utmost respect for the drivers in the Lawton Public Schools hire, however, no quite so confident in the Lawton driver population.
Fort Sill’s Annual Candlelight Stroll Tickets Coming Soon
I have always been a huge fan of anything Christmas. So much so, in fact, that I go by the name Jeri Christmas from any time in November all the way through the end of the year. I love Hallmark Movies, baking holiday treats, and decorating anything that doesn't move.
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Mixed bag of precip expected for Texoma Monday
(KTEN) – Who is ready for some snow? I know I am. An approaching low pressure system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Texoma on November 14. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garvin County in anticipation of 1 to 3 inches of snow falling in that area. The advisory time line is from 6AM to 6PM November 14.
Wreaths Across America: Honoring Veterans This Holiday Season
My Grandson Lucas is a Cub Scout. He's enjoyed so many things that are involved with scouting, especially camping. But one thing that Lucas really loves is honoring Veterans. Each year, He and his fellow scouts place flags on Veteran's graves on Memorial Day. This is a two-day process; they place the flags on Memorial Day Eve, and go back and pick them all up on Memorial Day Evening.
KOCO
Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
Rib Crib Is Getting Rid Of Their Cups
For decades, it's been a time-honored tradition of smaller restaurant chains to give you a branded cup to take with you when your meal is finished. It's a great and proven means of branding and carry-over advertising in the home, but at some point, that cost is too much for some to bear.
kosu.org
Bacterial illness in western Oklahoma leaves state officials searching for source
Those bacteria can cause symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and muscle aches. That’s what people in Hydro—about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City— and its surrounding towns started experiencing a few weeks ago. The Oklahoma Department of Health said it’s working with local partners to pinpoint the...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns. If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1