SD pork producers celebrate rejection of slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the state’s largest city rejected the ban, which allows Wholestone, a Nebraska-based pork producer, to continue with its plan to open a $500 million plant in northeastern Sioux Falls. The group Smart Growth Sioux Falls has been fighting Wholestone’s plan since early this year, claiming that the plant would negatively affect the city’s water and air quality and impact traffic and affordable housing.
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
PIERRE, S.D. – Starting January 1, 2023, the State of South Dakota will be issuing a new plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem, emblem motorcycle, personalized, personalized motorcycle, amateur radio, and low speed plates.
SD Attorney General Vargo announces historic settlement with Google
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo today announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. South Dakota will receive $4,244,505.31 from the settlement.
