The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner reached a record $64 this year, driven by the highest inflation rates in four decades. For a full turkey dinner for 10 guests, the American Farm Bureau estimates the cost at $64.05, up 20% from $53.31 last year and a record in the 37 years the bureau has released the survey.
With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, food and family are on many people's minds. But turkey and travel will carry a hefty price tag this year. The annual inflation rate in October was 7.7%.
