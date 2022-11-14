ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Columbus Dispatch

Thanksgiving dinner cost record amount this year

The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner reached a record $64 this year, driven by the highest inflation rates in four decades. For a full turkey dinner for 10 guests, the American Farm Bureau estimates the cost at $64.05, up 20% from $53.31 last year and a record in the 37 years the bureau has released the survey.

