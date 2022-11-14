ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blackhawks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Toews Trade

In a recent piece for The Athletic , NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Colorado Avalanche are an “obvious suitor” when it comes to a potential Jonathan Toews blockbuster (from ‘LeBrun: Potential NHL trade candidates (O’Reilly? Horvat?) and deadline buyers emerging early’, The Athletic , 11/10/22). He noted that he believes Avalanche general manager (GM) Chris MacFarland will try to find a second-line center to replace offseason departure Nazem Kadri. Toews certainly could work well in this role, and this is especially true if he stays hot. The 34-year-old is showing signs of his former self, as he has an impressive seven goals and 10 points in his first 14 games.
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles

The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson

Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night

The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/16/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game

TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
Oilers host the Kings after Barrie's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (10-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings after Tyson Barrie scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers. Edmonton has gone 9-7-0 overall with a...
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 11

Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
Detroit's Cory Joseph (hip) questionable on Thursday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. After experiencing recent hip soreness, joseph's status is now in question on Thursday. Expect Killian Hayes to see more minutes against a Clippers' team giving up 48.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Joseph is ruled out.
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 11

One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) out for Wednesday's contest against Warriors

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Paul will miss his fourth straight game with a heel injury. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing a 113.6 defensive rating, Cameron Payne is on track for another start. Payne's projection...
