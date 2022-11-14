Read full article on original website
Blackhawks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Toews Trade
In a recent piece for The Athletic , NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Colorado Avalanche are an “obvious suitor” when it comes to a potential Jonathan Toews blockbuster (from ‘LeBrun: Potential NHL trade candidates (O’Reilly? Horvat?) and deadline buyers emerging early’, The Athletic , 11/10/22). He noted that he believes Avalanche general manager (GM) Chris MacFarland will try to find a second-line center to replace offseason departure Nazem Kadri. Toews certainly could work well in this role, and this is especially true if he stays hot. The 34-year-old is showing signs of his former self, as he has an impressive seven goals and 10 points in his first 14 games.
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles
The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
Fantasy Hockey Values: Clayton Keller leads this week's risers and fallers
In this space, we'll look at which NHL players are seeing their fantasy hockey values rise or fall on a week-to-week basis. This week's article includes a hot center in the Desert, Jake from Pittsburgh guaranteeing production, the return to form of an Edmonton D-man, the Flower blooming and Vasy scuffling.
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night
The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
‘I Hated the Game Last Year,’ Real Jason Zucker Finally Arrives for Penguins
In just a few months, Jason Zucker will celebrate the third anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins finally acquiring him. The Penguins first traded for Zucker in the summer of 2019, but Phil Kessel vetoed the deal. On Feb. 10, 2020 former GM Jim Rutherford finally got his man, and Zucker’s Penguins odyssey began.
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/16/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
Three takeaways from Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers
In the unlikeliest of ways, given their current lengthy injury list, the Blue Jackets have strung together their best three-game stretch of the season with a 5-4 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. In the first game against the Flyers last Thursday, the Jackets lost defenseman Zach Werenski...
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 11 Thursday Night (Titans at Packers)
The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans meet up in this week's Thursday night game. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the host Packers are 3.0-point favorites in a game with a 41.0-point total. That makes the implied score 22.0-19.0 in favor of Green Bay. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex...
Oilers host the Kings after Barrie's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (10-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings after Tyson Barrie scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers. Edmonton has gone 9-7-0 overall with a...
With Veterans Out, Maple Leafs Look to Liljegren and Sandin to Establish Themselves as Top-4 Defensemen
Although Giordano is no stranger to playing more minutes, it was a bit unexpected as the Leafs had to deal with the last-minute absence of TJ Brodie, who had been a game-time decision with an oblique injury. Missing his first game since becoming a Leaf when he signed with the...
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 11
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
Detroit's Cory Joseph (hip) questionable on Thursday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. After experiencing recent hip soreness, joseph's status is now in question on Thursday. Expect Killian Hayes to see more minutes against a Clippers' team giving up 48.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Joseph is ruled out.
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 11
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) out for Wednesday's contest against Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Paul will miss his fourth straight game with a heel injury. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing a 113.6 defensive rating, Cameron Payne is on track for another start. Payne's projection...
