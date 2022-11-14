Read full article on original website
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
Postdischarge Text Message Intervention Cuts Readmissions
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — An automated texting program to support primary care patients after hospital discharge is associated with significant reductions in use of acute care resources, according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Network Open. Eric Bressman, M.D., from University of Pennsylvania...
Adverse Events Mild, Rare With mAb Treatment for COVID-19 in Pregnancy
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For pregnant persons with COVID-19, adverse events after monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment are mild and occur rarely, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Erin K. McCreary, Pharm.D., from the University of Pittsburgh School of...
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
Recent Increase Seen in Pediatric Benzonatate Exposure
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric benzonatate prescription utilization has increased recently, as have cases involving intentional benzonatate exposure, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in Pediatrics. Ivone Kim, M.D., from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland, and colleagues conducted a...
Severe Outcomes From COVID-19 Up With Preexisting Neuropsych Conditions
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People with neuropsychiatric conditions and/or associated treatment have an increased risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and from other severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Psychiatry. Tom Alan Ranger, Ph.D., from the University...
Shorter Time to Treatment Is Associated With Worse OS in Multiple Myeloma, Study Finds
The study highlights a need for further research into potential contributors, including the possibility that sicker patients may receive more prompt treatment. Patients who received treatment for multiple myeloma (MM) within 7 days of diagnosis had worse overall survival (OS) outcomes than those who initiated therapy more than 30 days after diagnosis, according to a recent study published in Leukemia Research.
Overview of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)
What is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)?. Your bladder is a flexible, sac-like organ located in front of your pelvis. After your kidneys make urine, the liquid travels to your bladder, where it’s stored until it leaves your body. Your bladder is made of several layers. From the inside...
Can Magnesium Help You Poop?
Magnesium is essential for your heartbeat regulation, blood pressure, nerve transmission and muscle contraction. Yet, dietitians rarely get questions about these important roles. Instead, they most frequently get questions about magnesium's poop-inducing potential. So, we're jumping right into this popular topic. Here's what you need to know if you are...
Parkinsonism, Parkinson Disease Risk Up With Bilateral Oophorectomy Before 43
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Premenopausal women who undergo bilateral oophorectomy before age 43 years have an increased risk for parkinsonism and Parkinson disease (PD), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Network Open. Walter A. Rocca, M.D., M.P.H., from the Mayo Clinic in...
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
Red meat isn’t a health risk: New research slams ‘lazy’ past studies
For years, researchers have droned on and on about the health risks that come with eating red meat. Now, though, a new study says that past research was based on weak evidence and that there appears to be no link between eating red meat and health problems like cancer, heart disease, and even stroke.
What to know about high output heart failure
High output heart failure is a rare form of heart failure. It can occur in people with hyperthyroidism, sepsis, or lung disease. Treatment can help stabilize symptoms and target conditions causing heart failure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about. have heart failure in the United...
Outcomes Similar for Total Ankle Replacement, Ankle Fusion in OA
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with end-stage ankle osteoarthritis, total ankle replacement (TAR) and ankle fusion (AF) have similar clinical scores and harms, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Andrew J. Goldberg, M.B.B.S., from the UCL Institute...
'Considerable Overlap’ in Appearance of Chest Abnormalities May Delay Lung Cancer Diagnoses
Patients should describe their symptoms in detail and seek early care for suspected lung cancer, especially since the disease may resemble pneumonia and bronchitis on imaging tests. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of lung cancer can include chest pain, coughing and shortness of breath.
Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy associated with increased adverse outcomes
1. Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) are associated with an increased risk of adverse perinatal outcomes than singletons. 2. Twin pregnancies with ICP had increased total bile acid levels in maternal serum, which can be transported through the placenta. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Intrahepatic cholestasis of...
Health Highlights: Nov. 15, 2022
More kids heading to ERs after overdosing on cough suppressants. The number of children under 5 and those aged 10 to 15 seen in emergency rooms between 2010 and 2018 after such incidents increased significantly. Anyone can get lung cancer. Detecting it early is key. According to the American Lung...
