BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Jennifer Hanson as Director of Communications and Events. An Omaha native, Jennifer has been active and connected in Boone County for over 10 years through a variety of roles including producing the Boone & Story County Macaroni Kid publication, the Boone County Family YMCA Advisory Board, the Boone Forks Regional Board, and most recently, as Festival Coordinator for the Boone River Valley Festival- a countywide celebration of Boone County’s natural treasures. “Through the years, I’ve loved discovering and building relationships with the best of Boone County and working alongside the most capable and hardworking volunteers. I’m excited to join the Boone County Chamber and serve once again with excellence!”

BOONE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO