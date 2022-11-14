Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award
Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months
A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa’s anti-hazing laws are not among the nation’s toughest
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Education and sports are designed to build camaraderie but the alleged assault case involving hazing within the Roland-Story School District has some parents wondering if their child’s place of learning is becoming a place of pain. “I want answers and I want us all to come together. It’s that simple,” said […]
kwbg.com
Albert “Al” Miller
BOONE, Iowa—Albert “Al” Hugh Miller, age 73, of Boone, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Central Christian Church, 803 Greene Street, Boone, Iowa. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held in the Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden, Iowa.
weareiowa.com
Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest to open Thursday in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco opens Thursday at 8 a.m. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location. The wholesale store will be the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: Reinventing Merle Hay and Valley West
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week, KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
Iowa State Daily
Iowa State facing the future of powering campus
The Iowa State University Power Plant is in the process of updating its fourth of five boilers to run on natural gas rather than coal in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% before 2025. Director of Facilities Planning and Management, Mark Kruse, said with the updated boilers,...
KCCI.com
First snow of the season arrives in central Iowa
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Central Iowans woke up Tuesday morning to snow. Pleasant Hill, just south of Des Moines, was in the line of snowfall. "I think it's beautiful," said Judy Martin, Pleasant Hill. Martin says she loves the snow. Others may fall in line, but not everyone, especially...
kmaland.com
Iowa women stay at No. 4 in AP Poll, Iowa State moves up 1
(KMAland) -- Iowa women's basketball remained at No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Women's College Basketball Poll. The Hawkeyes totaled 637 points. Iowa State moved one spot from No. 8 to No. 7. South Carolina, Stanford, Texas and UConn complete the top five while Louisville, Ohio State, Notre Dame...
who13.com
Procedure can help with common foot condition
Don’t live with foot pain. A procedure can help with a common condition. Dr. Paul Dayton and Dr. Mindi Dayton from the Foot and Ankle Center of Iowa share a procedure for bunions. The Foot and Ankle Center of Iowa is located at 3720 N Ankeny Boulevard in Ankeny....
Des Moines International Airport shares struggles with aging infrastructure
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday travel season coming up, the Des Moines International Airport is gearing up for it. In 2019, before COVID hit, the airport was already seeing a record-setting volume of passengers coming through, and now, they're seeing a return to form. "For those last...
kwbg.com
Boone County Chamber Hires New Director of Communications and Events
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Jennifer Hanson as Director of Communications and Events. An Omaha native, Jennifer has been active and connected in Boone County for over 10 years through a variety of roles including producing the Boone & Story County Macaroni Kid publication, the Boone County Family YMCA Advisory Board, the Boone Forks Regional Board, and most recently, as Festival Coordinator for the Boone River Valley Festival- a countywide celebration of Boone County’s natural treasures. “Through the years, I’ve loved discovering and building relationships with the best of Boone County and working alongside the most capable and hardworking volunteers. I’m excited to join the Boone County Chamber and serve once again with excellence!”
Des Moines Business Record
A plan to make the West Des Moines-Clive University Avenue corridor a 'live, work and play' destination
A 650-acre area in Clive and West Des Moines would include more mixed-use designations under a plan approved this week by West Des Moines' Planning and Zoning Commission. The area is between University Avenue and Interstate Highway 235 and 22nd Street/Northwest 86th Street and Interstate 35/80. The light purple areas on the map show where mixed-use land designations are proposed. Most are currently either commercial or office uses. Map courtesy of Confluence.
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
kwbg.com
Additional Snowfall Expected Today
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information about additional snowfall today. (contributed information, NWS)
The snow has arrived | Pay attention to these city snow ordinances, parking bans
IOWA, USA — It's finally here: the Iowa snow. And with it comes cities issuing parking bans or snow ordinances to keep public streets clear as plows move about. Scattered light snow showers will begin in southwest Iowa Monday evening. Snow will become widespread across central Iowa late in the night and should stick around Tuesday morning. The snow will then become more scattered Tuesday afternoon and evening, favoring northern and eastern Iowa. One final round of snow showers will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
Des Moines Business Record
Construction of new terminal could begin in 2024
The Des Moines International Airport generates about $752 million a year in economic activity for the state, airport officials said Monday during a tour of the airport where they gave an update on airport improvements, including the airport terminal project. Executive Director Kevin Foley gave an overview of the project...
Division, profanity surfaces among Polk County Supervisors
Polk County Supervisors Chairperson Angela Connolly was recorded whispering in disgust to Supervisor Matt McCoy's opposition Tuesday to several board appointments."Why is he such an a**hole?" Connolly asked under her breath during the public meeting.Driving the news: McCoy on Tuesday opposed the appointment of John Mauro — the former supervisor he bested in the 2018 Democratic primary — to the Prairie Meadows board.He also opposed allowing a former public works employee who recently took an Alford plea on a drug charge to return to work for the county.Mauro's appointment was successful.Yes, and: Connolly told Axios after the meeting that her...
Comments / 0