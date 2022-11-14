Read full article on original website
Val Hoyle wins Oregon’s 4th Congressional District race over Alek Skarlatos
Democrat Val Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos in the race for the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday night. Partial results tallied as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday showed Hoyle with 51% of the vote and Skarlatos with 43%. Hoyle’s victory marks an important — but not unexpected — win for the...
GOP’s Kevin Kiley leads Democrat Kermit Jones in close race for 3rd Congressional District
Republican Kevin Kiley was leading Democrat Kermit Jones in a too-close-to-call duel for the new 3rd Congressional District seat late Tuesday night. With 49% of the vote counted as of 4 p.m. PST Friday, Kiley had about 53% to Jones’ 47%, CNN reported. Independent analysts rated the district as a potential Republican win.
Vox
How logging, a Nike founder, and the alt-right warped the Oregon governor’s race
Oregon is a reliably blue state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor since 1982. But due to a divided field — and frustration with the sitting governor — this cycle, Republicans just might eke out a victory. On its surface, the Oregon governor’s race seems like a...
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE (AP) — With control of Congress potentially hanging in the balance, Democratic candidates took early leads Tuesday night in two key races in Washington state. But the state’s vote-by-mail system means final results likely won’t be known for days. In the 8th Congressional District in central...
FOX 28 Spokane
Rep. McMorris Rodgers defeats Hill in race for Washington’s 5th US congressional district seat
SPOKANE, Wash. – Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers defeated Democrat Natasha Hill in the race for Washington’s fifth congressional district seat. McMorris Rodgers will return to Washington D.C. to represent the voters of eastern Washington for a ninth consecutive term. She focused her campaign on her record in congress. On her website, she said she delivered on “agriculture, health care, forest management, hydropower, Fairchild Airforce Base and veterans.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Washington Examiner
Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years
The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
Boebert inches ahead as Colorado votes continue to be tallied
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has inched ahead of her Democratic challenger as votes continue to be tallied Friday. In an unexpectedly tight race where the freshman lawmaker, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is vying to secure a second term, Boebert has jumped forward in the count for the first time since tallying began earlier this week.
Peltola faces Palin in bid to hold Alaska's US House seat
Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she seeks a full two-year term to Alaska's only U.S. House seat. Peltola, in an ad, referred to the seat as “Don Young’s seat in Congress.” She also has...
KUOW
Tiffany Smiley concedes to Patty Murray in race for Senate
Republican Tiffany Smiley has conceded to Democrat Patty Murray in Washington's race for the U.S. Senate. Smiley made the announcement via Twitter, Wednesday evening, Nov. 9, a day after initial election results came in. "This race was never about me – it was about the amazing people of this state...
Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
Results: Republican Ryan Zinke defeats Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Republican Ryan Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District was one of seven new US House districts created after the 2020 Census. Zinke is the former US Secretary of the Interior and a former member of Congress. Election 2022...
What do the midterm election results mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has not revealed if he is running for reelection in 2024. Does Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s win impact Romney’s decision? Will Donald Trump running for president have bearing on whether Romney runs for reelection?
Kim Schrier leads in Washington's 8th Congressional District
Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier was ahead of Republican Matt Larkin in early election returns Tuesday, putting her within arms' reach of a third term representing Washington state's 8th Congressional District. Why it matters: The race has been considered one of a handful of toss-ups that will decide which party...
Yakima Herald Republic
Newhouse maintains lead in Central Washington and will return to Congress
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse won 89,987 votes across Central Washington’s District 4 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to results from the Office of the Secretary of State. That total gives the Sunnyside Republican 67.1% of the vote, compared to 30.9% and 41,428 votes won by Democratic challenger Doug White of Yakima, according to updated results as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Democrat Kotek keeps small lead in race for governor
Ex-House speaker is ahead of former House GOP leader Christine Drazan by about 1 point; Betsy Johnson concedes.Democrat Tina Kotek took an early lead in the historic three-way race for Oregon governor, but by 11 p.m. Tuesday, she was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, 46% to 44.5%, with 1.35 million votes tallied. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson won't be a major factor. She had just under 9% of the statewide vote and was third in Clatsop County, which was part of the legislative district she represented for 21 years. Kotek spoke briefly late Tuesday to supporters at a Democratic...
Dan Newhouse, House Republican who impeached Trump, wins reelection
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, is projected to win reelection to Washington’s 4th Congressional district. The Associated Press called the race at 12:12 a.m. ET. Newhouse, 67, was the only pro-impeachment Republican...
Several Republican candidates contending for a spot in Congress this November were at the Capitol on January 6
A number of Republican congressional candidates who are running in the upcoming election were at the capitol building on January 6. All those seven candidates vying for a spot in Congress but alleged to have links to the January 6 events at the Capitol.All headshots from Ballotpedia.
FOX 28 Spokane
Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
Oregon gun control ballot measure still too close to call
The people of Oregon may be awaiting the official outcome of their state's race for governor, but they are also anticipating the results of a potentially drastic change in the state's gun laws. In addition to races like the one between gubernatorial candidates Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan, a bill...
