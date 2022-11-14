Mitchell School Board to consider approval of bids for MTC Ag Power Diesel Lab building

The Mitchell School District Report Card for grades K-12 was part of the superintendent’s report at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting. The report card is a breakdown and comparison to years’ past in several areas including demographics, graduation rates, and attendance. One statistic that was discussed was chronic absenteeism, which is both a national and statewide concern. Chronic absenteeism occurs when a student misses ten days or more during the school year. The district’s chronic absenteeism rate last year was 18 percent. Board President Deb Olson says one reason that the number is so high is that last year, students were encouraged to stay home if they were ill. In years’ past, students may have come to school until they started to feel worse, she said.

1 DAY AGO