thepennyhoarder.com

Activus Connect Is Hiring Experienced Customer Service Reps for $15 an Hour

Activus Connect, a virtual customer service company, is hiring customer service ambassadors. This is a full-time position that pays $15 per hour for training and for normal working hours. After 60 days, you will be eligible for benefits, which include medical, vision and dental insurance plus a 401(k). You will...
thepennyhoarder.com

ABC Fitness Solutions Is Seeking an End User Support Specialist

ABC Fitness Solutions, a gym software solution company, is hiring a virtual end user support specialist. In this full-time position, you will be answering the service desk phone line, troubleshooting employee workstations and documenting technical troubleshooting steps. You must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience. You will also...
thepennyhoarder.com

BroadPath Is Offering a $100 Training Bonus for New Customer Service Reps

BroadPath, a health care tech company, is hiring a customer service representative who may work remotely from anywhere. You will be educating and advising customers about procedures, plans, benefits and services. You should also plan on exceeding established performance goals. You must have at least one year of customer service...
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare, AARP partnering on hearing aid benefits

UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
beckerspayer.com

Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs

Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Can You Discuss Your Salary With Other Employees

Discussions regarding salaries and wages can often become confusing, especially because the idea that employees are not able to discuss what they make with their co-workers has become commonplace. This idea is often supported by employers who want to discourage their staff from discussing their salaries both at work and on personal time.
Navy Times

Thousands of independent pharmacies now able to rejoin Tricare network

Nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies will have a chance to rejoin the Tricare retail pharmacy network, according to officials with Express Scripts. The move comes in response to the Kroger grocery chain’s Sept. 30 announcement that its 2,200 pharmacies in 35 states would no longer participate in the Tricare provider network, officials said.
caandesign.com

Contractors’ Liability: Insurance Facts To Know Before Starting A Project

Contractors’ Liability: Insurance Facts To Know Before Starting A Project. Being a contractor, you know you need to be safe while working. Unfortunately, accidents happen. There are some insurance facts to know before starting a project. Here are some important facts about contractors’ liability insurance. Defining Contractors’ Liability...

