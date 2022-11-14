Read full article on original website
Activus Connect Is Hiring Experienced Customer Service Reps for $15 an Hour
Activus Connect, a virtual customer service company, is hiring customer service ambassadors. This is a full-time position that pays $15 per hour for training and for normal working hours. After 60 days, you will be eligible for benefits, which include medical, vision and dental insurance plus a 401(k). You will...
ABC Fitness Solutions Is Seeking an End User Support Specialist
ABC Fitness Solutions, a gym software solution company, is hiring a virtual end user support specialist. In this full-time position, you will be answering the service desk phone line, troubleshooting employee workstations and documenting technical troubleshooting steps. You must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience. You will also...
Gopuff told hundreds of customer service workers via Zoom that their jobs have been eliminated
More than 200 employees on Gopuff's customer service team were laid off recently. The company says this round of cuts was part of July layoffs that affected 10% of the workforce. The recent cuts were carried out in October for "legal and organizational" reasons, Gopuff said. Gopuff workers were let...
BroadPath Is Offering a $100 Training Bonus for New Customer Service Reps
BroadPath, a health care tech company, is hiring a customer service representative who may work remotely from anywhere. You will be educating and advising customers about procedures, plans, benefits and services. You should also plan on exceeding established performance goals. You must have at least one year of customer service...
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
7 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $60,000 a Year
According to the most recent Census Bureau report, the median annual salary in the United States is $67,521. If you'd like to make that amount or something close to it on your own, but you don't want...
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
UnitedHealthcare, AARP partnering on hearing aid benefits
UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
Help Wanted: Retailers Redouble Calls For Holiday Workers
With the U.S. economy slouching toward a recession, the holidays hardly look happy for tens of thousands of Americans, as major tech companies like Amazon, Twitter and Facebook parent Meta have announced that they’ll be handing out pink slips instead of Thanksgiving turkeys. But job news in Hawaii hasn’t...
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
Air Canada Is One Of The 'World's Best Employers' For 2022 & Is Hiring For Tons Of Roles
If you're looking for a new career, where better to look than a top Canadian employer?. Air Canada was recently named one of the world's best employers for 2022, thanks to its many "excellent" employment opportunities both internationally and across Canada. The airline was recently recognized by Forbes in its...
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
Can You Discuss Your Salary With Other Employees
Discussions regarding salaries and wages can often become confusing, especially because the idea that employees are not able to discuss what they make with their co-workers has become commonplace. This idea is often supported by employers who want to discourage their staff from discussing their salaries both at work and on personal time.
Thousands of independent pharmacies now able to rejoin Tricare network
Nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies will have a chance to rejoin the Tricare retail pharmacy network, according to officials with Express Scripts. The move comes in response to the Kroger grocery chain’s Sept. 30 announcement that its 2,200 pharmacies in 35 states would no longer participate in the Tricare provider network, officials said.
Contractors’ Liability: Insurance Facts To Know Before Starting A Project
Contractors’ Liability: Insurance Facts To Know Before Starting A Project. Being a contractor, you know you need to be safe while working. Unfortunately, accidents happen. There are some insurance facts to know before starting a project. Here are some important facts about contractors’ liability insurance. Defining Contractors’ Liability...
