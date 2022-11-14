Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Undercover police shot at in Waterbury, one grazed by bullet
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police say that an officer assigned to an undercover task force was grazed by a bullet when an unknown party opened fire Wednesday night. Police say that at 10:08 PM, officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation when their vehicle was shot at by a suspect or suspects in another unknown vehicle, which then fled from the area.
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly
Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Avon
One person is dead following an early morning crash involving a pedestrian in Avon. Police say around 6:00 this morning, officers were called to the area of 30 East Main Street.
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
Man Charged Charged In Scheme To Steal, Cash Checks Mailed In Area, Darien Police Say
Investigators in Fairfield County reported that a 21-year-old man was charged in a scheme to steal and cash checks that were being sent in the mail. Darien officers responded to the West Haven Police Department at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, to take custody of Wilson Ketter, of West Haven, on an arrest warrant, the Darien Police Department reported.
Enfield police arrest father of 1-year-old who died of fentanyl intoxication
ENFIELD, Conn. — The father of a 1-year-old who died from fentanyl intoxication last year was arrested Wednesday, Enfield police said. Lenin Rodriguez, 30, turned himself in and was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor in connection to the child's death, police said.
2 Cars Burst Into Flames Outside Gym In Town Of Fairfield
Two cars and part of a fence were destroyed by fire in Fairfield County while their owners were exercising inside a gym. The fire took place in the town of Fairfield around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Equinox Gym located at 226 Old Post Road.
Eyewitness News
Person struck, killed by driver in Avon
AVON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Avon on Monday morning. According to Avon police, the unidentified pedestrian was hit on the area of 30 East Main St. around 6 a.m. The victim was trying to cross the street and struck by a...
15-year-old injured after 16-year-old fires gun in New Britain apartment: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A 16-year-old from New Britain is facing charges after a shooting injured another teenager Tuesday evening, police said. New Britain police were called to an apartment on West Pearl Street around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a "disturbance." When officers got to the apartment,...
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bridgeport police search for U-Haul catalytic converter thieves
Security cameras captured three people as they stole catalytic converters from 15 trucks and vans at the U-Haul on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport early Monday morning. Bridgeport police have released the footage in hopes the public can identify the suspects. “They made quick work of removing the catalytic converters by...
Man found dead after car fire: New Milford PD
NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A man was found dead after fire crews doused a car fire late Monday night, police said. Around 10:30 p.m., New Milford police and the Water Witch Fire Department were called to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage area on Sullivan Road on the report of a car fire.
Man injured, arrest made in Guilford pedestrian crash
A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Guilford. Police say the crash occurred Saturday just after 3:35 p.m. on Leetes Island Road.
3 teens arrested after shooting 'splatter balls' during East Haven Fall Fest: Police
EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Three teens were arrested for allegedly shooting "splatter balls" from a gun at attendees of the East Haven Fall Fest in September, according to police. Two minors and John Arthur Raymond, 18, were arrested and faced a judge last week. They faced multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, assault, and breach of peace. Raymond was held on a $100,000 bond.
Person killed after being hit by a car in Avon
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon police are investigating a crash that killed a 39-year-old man on Monday morning. Police said just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Main Street for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross East Main Street when he […]
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported in Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-84 East in East Hartford
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 84 east in East Hartford on Wednesday morning and there are delays in the area. State police said a vehicle collided into a tractor-trailer near exit 56 around 9 a.m. Serious injuries are reported. The extent of those injuries are unclear at...
Eyewitness News
Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton
BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton. Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road. Officials say first responders arrived to...
NECN
15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot By Another Teen in Conn.
A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear St. around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.
Rash Of Residential Burglaries Reported In Trumbull
Police in Fairfield County are warning residents about a rash of residential burglaries. The burglaries have been taking place in the Trumbull area and neighboring communities, Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police said. "These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home,"...
Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0