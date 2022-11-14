WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police say that an officer assigned to an undercover task force was grazed by a bullet when an unknown party opened fire Wednesday night. Police say that at 10:08 PM, officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation when their vehicle was shot at by a suspect or suspects in another unknown vehicle, which then fled from the area.

