Avon, CT

FOX 61

Undercover police shot at in Waterbury, one grazed by bullet

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police say that an officer assigned to an undercover task force was grazed by a bullet when an unknown party opened fire Wednesday night. Police say that at 10:08 PM, officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation when their vehicle was shot at by a suspect or suspects in another unknown vehicle, which then fled from the area.
WATERBURY, CT
Quiet Corner Alerts

Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly

Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

Person struck, killed by driver in Avon

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Avon on Monday morning. According to Avon police, the unidentified pedestrian was hit on the area of 30 East Main St. around 6 a.m. The victim was trying to cross the street and struck by a...
AVON, CT
FOX 61

Man found dead after car fire: New Milford PD

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A man was found dead after fire crews doused a car fire late Monday night, police said. Around 10:30 p.m., New Milford police and the Water Witch Fire Department were called to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage area on Sullivan Road on the report of a car fire.
NEW MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

3 teens arrested after shooting 'splatter balls' during East Haven Fall Fest: Police

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Three teens were arrested for allegedly shooting "splatter balls" from a gun at attendees of the East Haven Fall Fest in September, according to police. Two minors and John Arthur Raymond, 18, were arrested and faced a judge last week. They faced multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, assault, and breach of peace. Raymond was held on a $100,000 bond.
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Person killed after being hit by a car in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon police are investigating a crash that killed a 39-year-old man on Monday morning. Police said just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Main Street for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross East Main Street when he […]
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton

BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton. Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road. Officials say first responders arrived to...
BOLTON, CT
NECN

15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot By Another Teen in Conn.

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear St. around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

Rash Of Residential Burglaries Reported In Trumbull

Police in Fairfield County are warning residents about a rash of residential burglaries. The burglaries have been taking place in the Trumbull area and neighboring communities, Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police said. "These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash

Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
NEW MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
