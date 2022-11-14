Read full article on original website
West Jackson family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard
JACKSON, Miss. — A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, "Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water," was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford's backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.
Grandparent carjacked while dropping child off at Jackson school. Mississippi officials searching for suspect.
A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday morning while dropping their grandchild off a Jackson middle school Tuesday. Officials are looking for the suspect, who reportedly came from a wooded area near Cardozo Middle School on McDowell Road Extension and then proceeded to threaten to use a weapon before stealing the victim’s 2009 Ford Explorer Limited.
Crews respond to abandoned house fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department (JFD) responded to an abandoned house fire on Williamson Avenue. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on Tuesday, November 15, around 4:10 a.m. No injuries were reported during the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
Five charged after person shot in Mississippi
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss, (WJTV) – Five suspects were arrested after a shooting in Claiborne County. Deputies said they received a call about the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 from the Claiborne County Hospital. They discovered the shooting victim had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim had […]
Mississippi club owner accused of shooting woman during fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
16-year-old injured in Monday night shooting on Bowman
A 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital after being shot on Monday night. At around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the report of a shooting on Bowman Street. Upon arriving, officers found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the hand and thigh. The teenager was...
Hinds Co. authorities searching for house burglary suspect
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities in Hinds County are searching for a woman believed to be involved in a house burglary in October. The incident occurred at a home in the Brownsville-Bolton area. Surveillance from the home captured an image of the woman believed to be the suspect. Anyone...
Fire guts brick building
JACKSON, Miss. — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that started Monday night in Jackson. Crews responded to Terry Road and Raymond Road around 7:15 p.m. Investigators said a brick building was gutted by the fire. The building was described as a commercial building. Police, firefighters and...
Crime Stoppers: Who killed a man found shot to death in the bed of his pickup truck?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to identify whoever shot and killed Thelvin Carr. Carr, 62, was found on Oct. 16 in the bed of his 2003 Blue Ford Ranger at the intersection of Newton and Lynch streets, Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said. Carr had a Highpoint .380 pistol underneath his right arm, according to Brown.
Grants Ferry Parkway open in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — The Grants Ferry Parkway is open to drivers after 20 years in the making. The parkway in Brandon connects North Trickhambridge Road to Highway 471. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the connection improves traffic flow through the city. Melanie Black, a Brandon resident, took her first...
Man convicted of murder after woman found dead in Canton hotel
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances after a woman’s body was found inside a Canton hotel in 2021. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Johnnie Harris, Jr., was sentenced to serve 30 years without the possibility of early release or […]
Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing another woman in leg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman. Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested […]
Investigation of stolen airplane engine leads to recovery of large cache of stolen equipment in Sunflower Co.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, November 4, an engine was stolen from an airplane that was stored in a crop-duster hangar in Valley Park in Issaquena County. The theft of the plane engine was reported to the Issaquena Sheriff’s Office. The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau was asked to assist in the theft investigation.
Jackson church service continues after recent arson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several churches and local businesses will begin their rebuilding process following several fires that were started. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church is one of the churches that was badly damaged when Devin McLaurin allegedly started seven fires early Tuesday morning. The children’s area of the church and chapel sustained heavy damage, but […]
New operators begin work at Jackson water plants
JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for...
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.
In four days, 2 million lights — including 32-foot-tall Barbie display, dinosaurs, monster trucks — will delight Mississippi families with holiday display
Four days and counting until Mississippi residents can enjoy a holiday display filled with more than 2 million twinkling lights including a 32-foot-tall animated Barbie display, life-sized prehistoric dinosaurs and Big Foot monster trucks. Starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Brandon Amphitheater will be transformed into...
