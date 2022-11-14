ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NJ.com

AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says

According to the Boston Globe's Chad Finn, it won't be the Boston Red Sox. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Brian Cashman signals plan for Aaron Hicks

The New York Yankees outfielder struggled in 2022, hitting .216 in 130 games and losing his spot among the regular outfield rotation. His inconsistency at the plate had many fans calling for a replacement. However, it looks like Yankees fans will need...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it's a deal the Yankees could be interested in: "With the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Cardinals columnist says Mets free agent makes sense in St. Louis

Brandon Nimmo is a really hot commodity on the trade market right now. And the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Ben Frederickson thinks the St. Louis Cardinals should consider going after him. The New York Mets centerfielder became a free agent last week...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Syracuse.com

Yankees re-sign lefty slugger to 2-year deal

New York — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision

Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Mets considering Cy Young contender, big-ticket import, report says

The New York Mets are looking for some pitching. With many of their starters off exploring free agency, the Mets and general manager Billy Eppler are looking at who they can grab off the market. SNY's Andy Martino reported: "With the Mets...
NJ.com

Red Sox interested in Mets reliever

New York Mets have some competition. MassLive's Chris Cotillo reports that the Boston Red Sox are interested in right-handed reliever Seth Lugo. Interest in Lugo is not a surprise. The Athletic's Will Sammon reports:. "Interest in free-agent pitcher Seth Lugo...
BOSTON, MA

