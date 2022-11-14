ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Connolly Cup finalists for 2022 WNY football season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In its 50th anniversary season, the Connolly Cup will be presented to the most outstanding high school football player in Western New York during a Dec. 5 banquet at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell. The Trench Trophy will be presented to the most outstanding lineman in WNY at the Dick Gallagher […]
LACKAWANNA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger

Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
BUFFALO, NY
WSBS

MA Residents: Warning! “DO NOT” Shuffle Off To Buffalo

Attention Bay state and neighboring tri-state region residents: If you are thinking of heading out west to Buffalo, change your plans IMMEDIATELY as The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for the metropolitan Buffalo area and that will remain in place into the weekend. This latest round of winter in November has prompted Mother Nature to interfere with Sunday's NFL match-up between The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns which is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm EST. Normally, games on the gridiron go on no matter what the elements offer, but in this case, a possible postponement is inevitable. We'll keep you posted.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Lake Erie Snow Squalls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of the year again! In all likelihood it will be time to practice those winter driving skills. Here is the question. Is it unusual to get snowfall this early in the season? If you look at the average date for the first measurable snowfall, that is November 8th. And on average the first inch of snow usually arrives around November 20th for Rochester. So this is the time of the year that the snowfall usually begins. However, what is unusual is the amount of snow and the intensity of lake effect snow squall that will be developing off Lake Erie.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo Monday: SPCA, Cellino Plumbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, and the President and CEO of the SPCA serving Erie County Cait Daily, Lucas Cellino from Cellino Plumbing and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7. They discuss a big event happening on Saturday, where families can adopt a new member of their family. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Snow Storm Named After This Local Beer

Besides calling it a headache, we can now call the winter storm coming to Western New York later this week by a new name. The Erie County Department of Public Works has a fun tradition of naming area snow storms after local microbrews produced here in Western New York. In years past, we’ve had snow storms named after such delicious brews as Thin Man Brewery’s Pills Mafia, Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Ebenezer IPA, and Hamburg Brewing’s OMS.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy