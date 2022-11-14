Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: New Forecast Emerges For Buffalo Ahead Of Bills-Browns Game
The city of Buffalo is about to get slammed with snow in the coming days. The latest forecast, via meteorologist Jim Cantore, is calling for 2 1/2-3 feet of snow to fall from 7 p.m. ET tonight through 7 a.m. ET Saturday morning. Such heavy snowfall will be crippling for...
Bills, Browns brace for Buffalo snowstorm: Latest forecast | Lake effect snow warning
Buffalo, N.Y. is bracing for a snowstorm this week, which will make things interesting when the Bills host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The National Weather Service reports a Lake Effect Snow Warning goes into effect...
Buffalo Bills' stadium is open to Mother Nature with little protection from impending snowstorm
It's no secret that when lake-effect snow hits Buffalo, Highmark Stadium gets hit too. The Buffalo Bills stadium design provides little protection from the elements – both snow and cold.
Connolly Cup finalists for 2022 WNY football season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In its 50th anniversary season, the Connolly Cup will be presented to the most outstanding high school football player in Western New York during a Dec. 5 banquet at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell. The Trench Trophy will be presented to the most outstanding lineman in WNY at the Dick Gallagher […]
Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger
Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
MA Residents: Warning! “DO NOT” Shuffle Off To Buffalo
Attention Bay state and neighboring tri-state region residents: If you are thinking of heading out west to Buffalo, change your plans IMMEDIATELY as The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for the metropolitan Buffalo area and that will remain in place into the weekend. This latest round of winter in November has prompted Mother Nature to interfere with Sunday's NFL match-up between The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns which is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm EST. Normally, games on the gridiron go on no matter what the elements offer, but in this case, a possible postponement is inevitable. We'll keep you posted.
WKBW-TV
Contractors gather to see 'playbook' for construction of new Buffalo Bills stadium
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — It was a packed house inside Highmark Stadium on Monday as hundreds gathered for the first of several contractor information session surrounding construction of the new Buffalo Bills Stadium. Those in attendance heard from representatives of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, who along...
Exact Timeline For the Lake Effect Snowstorm in Western New York
It's almost here; for at least a large portion of Western New York. The lake effect snowstorm that will impact the vast majority of Western New York and the City of Buffalo, which will see a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm on Thursday and last until Sunday afternoon. However,...
Buffalo holds day of remembrance for Tops shooting
Buffalo honors 6 months since Tops mass shooting with moment of silence, orange lights.
Gov. Hochul announces 11 new transformational projects in City of Buffalo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo on Monday, along with a number of other elected leaders at the local and state level, to announce 11 new transformational projects in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Read more here:
Weather Model Calling For Over 30 Inches Of Snow In Buffalo
Snow is coming to Western New York over the next couple of days, how much is still up for debate?. With a massive cold front set to come across Lake Erie, and with the lake at a record-warm temperature, plenty of lake effect snow is expected. Winter Storm Watches have...
Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
Natale looks to build on Lancaster success with $25M Orchard Park project
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the second time in recent years, Natale Builders wants to develop a suburban independent senior housing complex. Following the success of the 146-unit Belvedere Apartments in Lancaster — which Natale developed in 2018 — the Clarence-based company is looking to build a similar senior apartment complex in Orchard Park.
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills host Thanksgiving Blitz to distribute holiday meals with Feedmore WNY
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Plenty of smiles on Tuesday at the annual Thanksgiving Blitz. The Buffalo Bills teaming up with Feedmore WNY to distribute 600 holiday meals to families simply trying to make ends meet. "The annual Thanksgiving Blitz with the Buffalo Bills is such a critical event for Feedmore...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Lake Erie Snow Squalls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of the year again! In all likelihood it will be time to practice those winter driving skills. Here is the question. Is it unusual to get snowfall this early in the season? If you look at the average date for the first measurable snowfall, that is November 8th. And on average the first inch of snow usually arrives around November 20th for Rochester. So this is the time of the year that the snowfall usually begins. However, what is unusual is the amount of snow and the intensity of lake effect snow squall that will be developing off Lake Erie.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: SPCA, Cellino Plumbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, and the President and CEO of the SPCA serving Erie County Cait Daily, Lucas Cellino from Cellino Plumbing and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7. They discuss a big event happening on Saturday, where families can adopt a new member of their family. […]
Stefon Diggs hosts 2nd annual turkey giveaway
The organization, founded by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will provide 600 families with Wegmans turkeys and gifts.
Western New York Snow Storm Named After This Local Beer
Besides calling it a headache, we can now call the winter storm coming to Western New York later this week by a new name. The Erie County Department of Public Works has a fun tradition of naming area snow storms after local microbrews produced here in Western New York. In years past, we’ve had snow storms named after such delicious brews as Thin Man Brewery’s Pills Mafia, Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Ebenezer IPA, and Hamburg Brewing’s OMS.
I-90 Thruway Will Soon Close Because of Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's by far the most popular topic in Western New York right now: the looming lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to drop anywhere from 1-4 feet of snow on the Buffalo and Western New York region from Thursday evening into Sunday. It just depends on where you live, in...
Comments / 0