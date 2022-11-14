Lewis missed practice Wednesday due to a forearm injury/illness. Of course, Bills fans were feeling ill after Lewis failed to bat the ball down on a 4th-and-18 play that would have sealed Sunday's game against the Vikings, but to his credit he owned up to the error. We're not sure if either issue is serious for Lewis or if he just needs more of a maintenance day. Lewis was thrown into heavy action in Week 10 due to the Buffalo secondary being so banged up, and he posted a career-high nine tackles.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO