SALMON – After four months, the Moose Fire near Salmon is 100% contained, as of Nov. 10. The 130,205-acre blaze started on July 17 about 5 miles northwest of North Fork. “It quickly jumped the Salmon River, so they were trying to fight fire on both sides of the river,” fire spokeswoman Rebecca Ladnier told EastIdahoNews.com in September. “Within two days, it was over 12,000 acres, and aircraft were limited because of the high winds they were experiencing.”

SALMON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO