Idaho8.com

Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response

People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
News-Medical.net

New analysis on the risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier. Our study...
AOL Corp

Moderna's Omicron shots shows better immune response than original COVID vaccine

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday its Omicron-tailored vaccines produced a better immune response against the BA.4/5 subvariants in a mid-to-late stage study, when given as a booster dose, compared with its original shot. Data shows that both of Moderna's Omicron-tailored shots, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, produced a higher antibody...
MedicalXpress

A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes

According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
myscience.org

Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer

MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
technologynetworks.com

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
streetwisereports.com

Biotech Co.'s Shares Rise 38% on Ph. 1/2 Wet AMD Trial Data

Clinical-stage biotherapeutics company 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT:NASDAQ), which focuses on the development of genetic medicines that target specific cells and tissue to combat and eradicate rare and large market diseases in the areas of ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology, yesterday announced "interim clinical data from Cohort 1 of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of intravitreal 4D-150 for wet AMD."
kalkinemedia.com

Cynata (ASX:CYP) focuses on clinical trials in September quarter

Cynata is enrolling and treating patients actively in Phase 3 SCUlpTOR osteoarthritis clinical trial and the DFU clinical trial. Following the clearance of IND by the FDA, Cynata is undertaking startup activities for a planned Phase 2 clinical trial in an acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD). Cynata collaborator St Vincent’s Institute...
NY1

Report shows small fraction of New Yorkers screen lung cancer

Few New Yorkers eligible for lung cancer screenings receive one, and Black residents are least likely to receive an early diagnosis, a report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association found. The report, nevertheless, found there has been progress for lung cancer survival, with a survival rate of now 25%,...
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

U.S. wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown

Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly basis, the government said...
contagionlive.com

Indicators of Severe Outcomes in Chronic Hepatitis B Patients

What are the characteristics and demographics of the chronic hepatitis B patients who develop severe outcomes?. There is a vaccine that prevents hepatitis B, and most people who do contract the virus recover in fewer the 6 months. However, approximately 1.59 million people live with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) in the US.
NASDAQ

AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi/Imjudo Combo Gets Another FDA Nod

AstraZeneca AZN announced that the FDA approveda dual immunotherapy regimen consisting of PD-L1 inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) and CTLA-4 antibody Imjudo (tremelimumab). The candidate is combined with platinum-based chemotherapy for treating adult patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). Per management, lung cancer is the second...
alzheimersnewstoday.com

Gantenerumab Fails to Slow Decline of Early Alzheimer’s in Phase 3 Trials

The experimental therapy gantenerumab did not significantly slow clinical decline in people with early Alzheimer’s disease, failing to meet a primary trial goal, data from the Phase 3 GRADUATE 1 and 2 studies showed. Gantenerumab’s ability to remove beta-amyloid — the protein that forms plaques in patients’ brains —...
cgtlive.com

Gene Therapy Restores Aflibercept Expression in Wet AMD

4D Molecular Therapeutics plans to initiate enrollment in the phase 2 randomized portion of the study in the first quarter of 2023. The gene therapy 4D-150(4D Molecular Therapeutics) has demonstrated efficacy in updated data from participants with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in cohort 1 of the phase 1/2 PRISM trial (NCT05197270).

Comments / 0

