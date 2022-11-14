Read full article on original website
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
Moderna's new bivalent booster reportedly 5 times more effective against BA.5
According to Moderna, the new dose has a five to six-fold improved antibody response against BA.5, compared to the original booster. With Pfizer, it’s more like a four-fold improvement.
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The incidence of myocarditis -- inflammation of the heart muscle -- is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a study released Monday says. But Moderna tells UPI the benefits of its vaccine...
Idaho8.com
Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response
People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
News-Medical.net
New analysis on the risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier. Our study...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
AOL Corp
Moderna's Omicron shots shows better immune response than original COVID vaccine
(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday its Omicron-tailored vaccines produced a better immune response against the BA.4/5 subvariants in a mid-to-late stage study, when given as a booster dose, compared with its original shot. Data shows that both of Moderna's Omicron-tailored shots, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, produced a higher antibody...
U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax's COVID vaccine as booster for adults
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for adults, helping the company's shares reverse course and rise more than 3%.
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
myscience.org
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
streetwisereports.com
Biotech Co.'s Shares Rise 38% on Ph. 1/2 Wet AMD Trial Data
Clinical-stage biotherapeutics company 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT:NASDAQ), which focuses on the development of genetic medicines that target specific cells and tissue to combat and eradicate rare and large market diseases in the areas of ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology, yesterday announced "interim clinical data from Cohort 1 of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of intravitreal 4D-150 for wet AMD."
kalkinemedia.com
Cynata (ASX:CYP) focuses on clinical trials in September quarter
Cynata is enrolling and treating patients actively in Phase 3 SCUlpTOR osteoarthritis clinical trial and the DFU clinical trial. Following the clearance of IND by the FDA, Cynata is undertaking startup activities for a planned Phase 2 clinical trial in an acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD). Cynata collaborator St Vincent’s Institute...
NY1
Report shows small fraction of New Yorkers screen lung cancer
Few New Yorkers eligible for lung cancer screenings receive one, and Black residents are least likely to receive an early diagnosis, a report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association found. The report, nevertheless, found there has been progress for lung cancer survival, with a survival rate of now 25%,...
NY1
U.S. wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly basis, the government said...
contagionlive.com
Indicators of Severe Outcomes in Chronic Hepatitis B Patients
What are the characteristics and demographics of the chronic hepatitis B patients who develop severe outcomes?. There is a vaccine that prevents hepatitis B, and most people who do contract the virus recover in fewer the 6 months. However, approximately 1.59 million people live with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) in the US.
NASDAQ
AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi/Imjudo Combo Gets Another FDA Nod
AstraZeneca AZN announced that the FDA approveda dual immunotherapy regimen consisting of PD-L1 inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) and CTLA-4 antibody Imjudo (tremelimumab). The candidate is combined with platinum-based chemotherapy for treating adult patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). Per management, lung cancer is the second...
MedicalXpress
Researchers show liquid biopsies can catch disease progression early in high-risk neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is an aggressive pediatric cancer that develops from early nerve cells and accounts for up to 10% of childhood cancer deaths. Survival rates are low—less than 50% of patients with the disease survive, and less than 5% with relapsed disease overcome it. One challenge researchers face is monitoring...
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Gantenerumab Fails to Slow Decline of Early Alzheimer’s in Phase 3 Trials
The experimental therapy gantenerumab did not significantly slow clinical decline in people with early Alzheimer’s disease, failing to meet a primary trial goal, data from the Phase 3 GRADUATE 1 and 2 studies showed. Gantenerumab’s ability to remove beta-amyloid — the protein that forms plaques in patients’ brains —...
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy Restores Aflibercept Expression in Wet AMD
4D Molecular Therapeutics plans to initiate enrollment in the phase 2 randomized portion of the study in the first quarter of 2023. The gene therapy 4D-150(4D Molecular Therapeutics) has demonstrated efficacy in updated data from participants with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in cohort 1 of the phase 1/2 PRISM trial (NCT05197270).
