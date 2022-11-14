Read full article on original website
Brent Smith Reveals Which Shinedown Song Represents Everything the Band Is All About
The string of Shinedown hits is plentiful, and the list of meaningful songs goes even deeper than that. But during a recent feature with Metal Hammer recounting his life through 10 songs, frontman Brent Smith revealed the track that he feels best represents what Shinedown is all about. That song...
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play
British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
These 21 Photos Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Me
It might be a good idea to check your rental property for hidden cameras. The bathrooms, in particular.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Daniel Fawcett, Ex-Guitarist for Canadian Rock Icons Helix, Found Murdered
The musician Dan Fawcett, who played guitar in the longtime Canadian hard rock band Helix in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Gibbons Park in London, Ontario, Canada, according to the CBC. He was 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed Fawcett's death...
Bruce Springsteen Reveals What His Granddaughter Isn't Allowed to Call Him
The 73-year-old welcomed his first grandchild to the world this year and even though she's not talking yet, he's adamant on what he doesn't want to be called.
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He’s Having Second Thoughts About Leaving the United States
Ozzy Osbourne is having second thoughts about moving back to England. The iconic singer and his wife, Sharon, visited their home country for the first time in decades over the summer. And after spending time in their old stomping grounds, they publically declared that they planned to return to the UK for good.
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Jackie Chan Once Feared He Might Have Accidentally Killed Someone in a Fight
Jackie Chan feared that he might have cost someone their life in a fight after he discovered a tooth in his knuckle.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Dwayne Johnson Drops F-Bomb While Showing Off The Cheat Meal He Couldn’t Help But ‘Jump’ Off The Wagon For
Dwayne Johnson is well known for his intense workout sessions, most of which take place in his personal fitness sanctuary – the Iron Paradise. However, what may be even more intense than the way he pumps iron in the gym is the way that he can throw down in the kitchen. When he’s not lifting weights, the A-list star enjoys himself a good cheat meal or two and, luckily for us, he enjoys sharing videos and pics of the foods he consumes. In one of his latest posts, he spotlighted yet another meal while dropping an F-bomb about how he couldn’t help but “jump” off the wagon for it.
George Harrison Once Said Indian Music Shouldn’t Be in Rock Music Again Because No One in the West Liked It
George Harrison once said Indian music shouldn't be in rock music again because no one in the West liked it. He added Eastern sounds to Beatles songs.
The Boomtown Rats Guitarist Garry Roberts Has Died at 72
Garry Roberts, the founding lead guitarist of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, died this week at the age of 72, according to the BBC. The group informed fans of his death in a statement that day. No cause of death was given. Roberts was born in Dublin in 1950. The Boomtown Rats' surviving members include singer-guitarist Bob Geldof, bassist Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crowe.
Metallica pissed off their first managers by raiding their drinks cabinet and drinking a bottle of champagne they'd been saving since their wedding day
Metallica pay tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula, their first managers, who set up Megaforce Records to release Kill 'Em All
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir
Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
ZZ Top’s Elwood Francis Reveals Which YouTuber Inspired Him to Play 17-String Bass
ZZ Top bass player Elwood Francis has moved past explaining why he whipped out a massive 17-string bass guitar onstage with the classic rock band. Now, he's frankly admitted which YouTuber inspired his choice. That YouTuber would be Jared Dines, the rocker known for his metalcore-themed videos of progressive djent...
