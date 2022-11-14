ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
WFBQ Q95

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Cinemablend

Dwayne Johnson Drops F-Bomb While Showing Off The Cheat Meal He Couldn’t Help But ‘Jump’ Off The Wagon For

Dwayne Johnson is well known for his intense workout sessions, most of which take place in his personal fitness sanctuary – the Iron Paradise. However, what may be even more intense than the way he pumps iron in the gym is the way that he can throw down in the kitchen. When he’s not lifting weights, the A-list star enjoys himself a good cheat meal or two and, luckily for us, he enjoys sharing videos and pics of the foods he consumes. In one of his latest posts, he spotlighted yet another meal while dropping an F-bomb about how he couldn’t help but “jump” off the wagon for it.
Loudwire

The Boomtown Rats Guitarist Garry Roberts Has Died at 72

Garry Roberts, the founding lead guitarist of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, died this week at the age of 72, according to the BBC. The group informed fans of his death in a statement that day. No cause of death was given. Roberts was born in Dublin in 1950. The Boomtown Rats' surviving members include singer-guitarist Bob Geldof, bassist Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crowe.
Loudwire

Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir

Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy