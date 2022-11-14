Computer Science Researchers at Bytedance Developed Monolith: a Collisionless Optimised Embedding Table for Deep Learning-Based Real-Time Recommendations in a Memory-Efficient Way

Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Has Built A Neural Theorem Prover That Has Solved 10 International Math Olympiad (IMO) Problems — 5x More Than Any Previous Artificial Intelligence AI System
The scientific world has long acknowledged that proving mathematical theorems is an essential first step in developing artificial intelligence. To prove the truth or falsity of a conjecture, one must use symbolic thinking and sort through an unlimited number of alternatives. These tasks are beyond the capabilities of even the most sophisticated AI systems.
MIT reveals a new type of faster AI algorithm for solving a complex equation
Artificial intelligence uses a technique called artificial neural networks (ANN) to mimic the way a human brain works. A neural network uses input from datasets to “learn” and output its prediction based on the given information. Recently, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial...
marktechpost.com
Check Out This Tool That Uses Machine Learning To Animate 3D Models In Real-Time And Will Soon Be Compatible With Unreal Engine
Imagine software that could make up anything you want to see. Suppose you wish to see the pyramids of Giza, and software makes it in a virtual world. A revolutionary platform called Anything World combines layers of behavioral intelligence with AI, voice computing, and 3D rendering. We allow consumers to order and play with any object they can think of. It is the simplest and quickest method for developers to produce voice-activated, AI-driven 3D experiences.
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
itechpost.com
The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence: Will Robots Replace People?
Artificial intelligence has become one of the most evolving technologies in recent times. The technology is now widespread and has reached an astonishing global value of $22.6 billion by the year 2020. Adoption rates of artificial intelligence are also quickly growing, which makes it easier for both businesses and the average consumer to take advantage of these technologies. This led to a further increase in value, rising to $327.5 billion in 2022.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
Inside Amazon’s ‘warehouse of the future’ where army of robots have replaced ‘human jobs’
AMAZON has provided a rare look "behind the curtain" of its warehouse of the future. The tech giant has invited media to its first Delivering the Future event, which is taking place in a warehouse in Boston. Reporters were taken inside a facility that houses lots of new robots and...
Groundbreaking hydrogen separation technique to recover clean energy from unrecyclable waste
A team of experts at The University of Manchester led by Dr. Amir Keshmiri is working on an innovation that could allow the efficient recovery of hydrogen from waste, according to a press release from the institution published on Wednesday. The researchers have received government funding to work with Powerhouse...
Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
psychologytoday.com
Elon Musk's New Brain Interface Technology
Recently, Elon Musk has been in the news for having purchased Twitter. However, he also owns another company. I am not referring to Tesla or SpaceX. It is potentially more revolutionary than either of these. This other company, called Neuralink, is much less known than the latter ventures. The goal...
marktechpost.com
Meet Diffusion-GAN: A Novel GAN Framework That Leverages A Forward Diffusion Chain To Generate Gaussian-Mixture Distributed Instance Noise
Generative Adversarial Networks (or just GANs) have been widely used to generate synthetic data for different applications in recent years. The most commonly considered domain is computer vision, where GAN can be used, for instance, to generate photo-realistic high-resolution images. One of the main problems of GANs is the instability of their training process. A possible method to stabilize the training procedure of a GAN is to add noise to the input data provided to the discriminator model. This solution extends the data distributions of both the generator and the discriminator. At the same time, it prevents the discriminator from overfitting. Unfortunately, the injection of instance noise is not straightforward since selecting a suitable noise distribution to be applied to data is challenging.
Artificial intelligence is used for predictive policing in the US and UK – South Africa should embrace it, too
In the 2002 movie Minority Report (based on a short story by Philip K Dick), director Steven Spielberg imagined a future in which three psychics can “see” murders before they happen. Their clairvoyance allows Tom Cruise and his “Precrime” police force to avert nearly all potential homicides.
coinchapter.com
MATCH Chain Realizes the Dream of True Interoperability Between Ecosystems in WEB3
Builders, users, and institutions alike have been waiting in anticipation of the day when WEB3 is scalable and as easy to navigate as WEB2. Even with Sui and Aptos bursting onto the scene, Ethereum completing its merge, and exciting developments in NFTS and Layer 2s, we are still stuck asking, WEN!?
Tech Times
Deeptech Startup Founders Max Cao And Yahav Avigal On How Jacobi Robotics Wants Robots To Work Safely Around People
At their very core, robots are meant to help human beings. By performing tasks that are either menial or too dangerous for humans to complete, robots enable us to focus instead on creative and inspiring tasks. In an industrial setting, robots have the potential to handle countless tasks that will help streamline manufacturing and processing. As of now, however, manufacturers have been slow to adopt robotics - only 2% of factories in the US use an industrial robot arm. Part of the reason is safety - industrial robot arms are kept in literal cages as a collision with a human can be fatal. As a result, factory lines are highly static and take months to adjust. The technology has simply been too slow to make robots suitable for dynamic environments like a factory floor with humans.
aiexpress.io
Why Salesforce is betting on generative AI for conversational workflows
Salesforce’s AI analysis is closely centered on generative AI strategies to offer a totally conversational workflow, based on Silvio Savarese, EVP and chief scientist at Salesforce. In a world with growing workloads — the place even extremely skilled consultants are anticipated to do extra with much less — in...
msn.com
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
marktechpost.com
How Do DALL·E 2, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney Work?
Over the last few years, many advancements have been made in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and one of the new additions to AI is AI Image Generator. It is a tool capable of converting an input statement into a picture or painting. There are many options for text-to-image AI tools, but the ones that stand out are DALLE 2, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney.
Comments / 0