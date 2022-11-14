Computer Science Researchers at Bytedance Developed Monolith: a Collisionless Optimised Embedding Table for Deep Learning-Based Real-Time Recommendations in a Memory-Efficient Way

At their very core, robots are meant to help human beings. By performing tasks that are either menial or too dangerous for humans to complete, robots enable us to focus instead on creative and inspiring tasks. In an industrial setting, robots have the potential to handle countless tasks that will help streamline manufacturing and processing. As of now, however, manufacturers have been slow to adopt robotics - only 2% of factories in the US use an industrial robot arm. Part of the reason is safety - industrial robot arms are kept in literal cages as a collision with a human can be fatal. As a result, factory lines are highly static and take months to adjust. The technology has simply been too slow to make robots suitable for dynamic environments like a factory floor with humans.

