ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Images: More from Schenectady’s Stockade-athon Sunday (20 more)

By Stan Hudy
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5q1X_0jAMOBwh00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Broady Santagata of Middletown races towards the finish line Sunday.

SCHENECTADY – More photos from Sunday’s Stockade-athon in Schenectady.

Photos from our Stan Hudy

The first batch: The 2022 Stockade-athon in Schenectady (30 photos)

Story: Schenectady County-natives Serafini, Bertasso-Hughes roll to Stockade-athon victories

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The first batch: The 2022 Stockade-athon in Schenectady (30 photos)

Story: Schenectady County-natives Serafini, Bertasso-Hughes roll to Stockade-athon victories

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Schenectady, Sports, Sports

Around the Web

(Stimulus Payment) Here's What To Do

News Check Today

Electric Companies Will Hate You For Doing This, But They Can't Stop You

SmartLifestyleTrends

Here Are 50 Of The Coolest Gifts For This 2022

SmartLifestyleTrends

This Is What Full Mouth Dental Implants Should Cost You In 2022

Search Dental Implants

How To Remove Facial Hair

SmoothGlide

Adults Over 50 Should Get This Large Benefit (Check If You Qualify)

National Family

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other...
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023

A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
COHOES, NY
Q 105.7

Storm Closings and Delays

Here are the latest closings and delays to this latest winter storm. SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Albany)Open, All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, SUNY Poly Alert: Albany and Utica campuses weather notification: All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Details at www.sunypoly.edu. Saratoga, NY.
ALBANY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
332
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy