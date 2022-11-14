ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petapixel.com

‘Hire Security or Shoot on a Smartphone’ Somber Advice for Photographers in San Francisco

In case photography isn’t expensive enough, professionals in the San Francisco area are hiring security for their shoots thanks to the city’s camera theft epidemic. The latest high-profile robbery that took place in the city last week involved a wedding photographer threatened at gunpoint on the grounds of the Palace of Fine Arts, the thieves made off with his kit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
onekindesign.com

Tour a San Francisco Bay house in all its midcentury modern glory

This midcentury modern house was beautifully refreshed by ODS Architecture, nestled into a hillside cul-de-sac in the Oakland Hills neighborhood of Oakland, California. Mixed in with a group of mid-century homes at the end of the street, this dwelling offered a unique design that attracted the homeowners to undertake a major overhaul.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy