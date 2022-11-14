Read full article on original website
Two major Calif. tourist favorites named to no travel list
Flight attendant taken to hospital after woman disrupts SF flight, it's time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco, the hippie Hawaii nudist camp with ties to Hollywood royalty and a Oakland news org reinvents journalism to reach underserved
This cruise from San Francisco to Vancouver is under $400 for Black Friday
Fuel your wanderlust with a three-night voyage to British Columbia.
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
After violent camera robberies, a number of photographers plan to stay away from San Francisco
Days after a terrifying attempted robbery at gunpoint where a photographer wrestles with masked men to keep his camera gear, other photographers are speaking out, declaring they no longer will hold photoshoots in San Francisco.
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
Silicon Valley
Caltrain’s shiny new trains are finally here. Can the agency keep them running?
It’s been 159 years since trains first ran from San Francisco to San Jose. Now the oldest continually operating rail line west of the Mississippi is on the verge of a 21st-century transformation. Caltrain’s brand new electrified trains are in the Bay Area, and passersby might catch a glimpse...
Arab bakery Reem’s takes over SF Ferry Building kiosk, lines expected
"Apologies in advance for the lines about to come..."
It’s time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco
Alex Bastian, the president and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, on how tourism can uniquely revive the city.
San Francisco artist Paul Madonna hurt in hit-and-run, GoFundMe raises thousands
Paul Madonna's illustrations celebrate everyday San Francisco imagery.
theatlasheart.com
Where to Find Korean Corn Dogs in the San Francisco Bay Area [Our Top Picks]
Crunch your way through the best Korean corn dogs in San Francisco and beyond. Korean corn dogs, the classic state fair snack with a twist, have taken social media by storm recently. They first made an appearance in 2016 on the South Korea street food scene. Since then, their Insta-friendly...
Lineup drops for 30th anniversary of San Francisco's Noise Pop music festival
The festival takes place in February across 25 local venues.
petapixel.com
‘Hire Security or Shoot on a Smartphone’ Somber Advice for Photographers in San Francisco
In case photography isn’t expensive enough, professionals in the San Francisco area are hiring security for their shoots thanks to the city’s camera theft epidemic. The latest high-profile robbery that took place in the city last week involved a wedding photographer threatened at gunpoint on the grounds of the Palace of Fine Arts, the thieves made off with his kit.
Baby food, gold bars and the story behind the 49ers' official whiskey
It all started with a Safeway run to get baby food.
Listed, a new Wordle-inspired game, is sure to be the next SF obsession
A new listing is released every night at midnight.
Weather models hint at chance of rain in SF Bay Area next week
Weather models show a cold front from the Gulf of Alaska dropping down into Northern California.
onekindesign.com
Tour a San Francisco Bay house in all its midcentury modern glory
This midcentury modern house was beautifully refreshed by ODS Architecture, nestled into a hillside cul-de-sac in the Oakland Hills neighborhood of Oakland, California. Mixed in with a group of mid-century homes at the end of the street, this dwelling offered a unique design that attracted the homeowners to undertake a major overhaul.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.8-magnitude earthquake shakes up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.8-magnitude earthquake felt by hundreds of people struck near Half Moon Bay south of San Francisco in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6.5-mile deep quake hit at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, about 1.5 miles south of Half Moon Bay, according to the USGS. Hundreds of...
Amazon to lay off 263 employees in its Bay Area offices
The affected positions are in largely technical positions.
Offshore winds expected to develop across San Francisco Bay Area tonight
The desiccating winds blow dry air from inland valleys toward the coast.
'The Princess Diaries,' originally set in San Francisco, is about to get another sequel
Anne Hathaway isn't confirmed yet, but has expressed interest.
