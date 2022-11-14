ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 wanted by US Marshals in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia is asking the public for any information that helps lead to the arrest of two people wanted in connection to a drug trafficking organization that has ties to criminal gangs.

The USMS Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) task force says Tyjha Ali Watson, 27, of Charleston, and Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington are wanted in connection to the nearly year-long “Woo Boyz” investigation.

Watson and Figg are the only two people remaining from the original indictment that have not been convicted of the charges, authorities said last week when Myreo Dixon, 33, of Detroit was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the drug trafficking organization.

Michigan man sentenced to 20 years in West Virginia drug trafficking case

Authorities say over the course of investigation, they confiscated approximately 15 pounds of methamphetamine, $375,000 in cash, and 45 firearms, including a fully-automatic submachine gun that was not registered to the person in possession of it. By law, fully automatic firearms must be registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the DOJ says.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Watson or Figg is asked to contact the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov. The USMS says all tips sent in are confidential.

