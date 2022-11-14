ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ava, NY

WKTV

3 departments respond to late-night garage fire in Clark Mills

Three fire departments were called to a garage fire on Route 5 in Clark Mills late Tuesday night. The call came in around 11:30 p.m. and firefighters could see heavy smoke when the arrived at the scene. NewsChannel 2 has reached out to fire officials to see what caused the...
CLARK MILLS, NY
WKTV

Rome firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to house

ROME, N.Y.-- A quick response by firefighters is credited in saving fire from spreading from a garage to the multi-family house it was attached to on Monday. Fire officials say the fire on South George Street in Rome was first called in around 11 a.m. No injuries were reported in...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Couple adopts dog, ditches motorcycles during cross-country trip

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When motorcycling cross-country, the last thing you’d probably expect to return with is a new dog and no bike. But that’s just what happened to Cam’s Pizzeria owner Matt Strader and his wife when they met Lucky. Lucky looks like any other...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off you should lock all ground floor doors...
WHITESBORO, NY
cnycentral.com

Crews battle house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville

Baldwinsville, New York — Huge presence as crews battle a house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville this evening, November 13th. The home is located at 51 Oswego Street. First calls came in around 4:30 this evening. The fire started in the second floor of one of the apartments....
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Shore News Network

Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CNY teen bags first buck with crossbow

Chris Janack, a sophomore at East Syracuse Minoa High School, has been hunting with his dad, Dave Janack, since he was nine years old. Two years ago he passed his hunter safety course and now hunts under his own license. A little over a week ago, Chris bagged his first...
MANLIUS, NY
WKTV

Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week

UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Feed Our Vets Food Pantry receives almost $3,000 in donations Wednesday

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The Feed Our Vets Food Pantry of Utica and New York Mills, welcomed almost $3,000 from donors Wednesday, with hopes of helping local vets and their families with their Thanksgiving meals. The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition donated a $500 check to the cause, Mohawk Valley...
UTICA, NY

