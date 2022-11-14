Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKTV
3 departments respond to late-night garage fire in Clark Mills
Three fire departments were called to a garage fire on Route 5 in Clark Mills late Tuesday night. The call came in around 11:30 p.m. and firefighters could see heavy smoke when the arrived at the scene. NewsChannel 2 has reached out to fire officials to see what caused the...
WKTV
Rome firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to house
ROME, N.Y.-- A quick response by firefighters is credited in saving fire from spreading from a garage to the multi-family house it was attached to on Monday. Fire officials say the fire on South George Street in Rome was first called in around 11 a.m. No injuries were reported in...
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
Missing Oswego County 6-year-old found walking along road around midnight
Cleveland, N.Y. — A 6-year-old girl reported missing in Oswego County Monday night was found in good health, a State Police spokesperson said. Around 10:07 p.m. the girl was reported missing from a home on Center Street in the village of Cleveland, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said Monday night.
wwnytv.com
Couple adopts dog, ditches motorcycles during cross-country trip
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When motorcycling cross-country, the last thing you’d probably expect to return with is a new dog and no bike. But that’s just what happened to Cam’s Pizzeria owner Matt Strader and his wife when they met Lucky. Lucky looks like any other...
Ice buildup knocked out power for thousands in Oswego County, most restored
Pennellville, N.Y. — Ice buildup from Central New York’s first snowstorm left thousands without power in Oswego County Wednesday morning. Around 4:15 a.m., around 2,200 National Grid customers were without power, said Jared Pavanti, a National Grid spokesperson. By 8 a.m. power was restored to all but 430 customers, Pavanti said.
WKTV
Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off you should lock all ground floor doors...
Utica Police: Woman Threatened, Home Flooded After Domestic Dispute
Utica Police are working to connect the dots after Utica woman says she was threatened with a gun, then had her home flooded out. Investigators believe the latter may stem from a domestic incident with the woman's ex-boyfriend. Cops say on November 1, they were made aware of an alleged...
cnycentral.com
Crews battle house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville
Baldwinsville, New York — Huge presence as crews battle a house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville this evening, November 13th. The home is located at 51 Oswego Street. First calls came in around 4:30 this evening. The fire started in the second floor of one of the apartments....
Search underway for missing 6-year-old girl in Oswego County
Update: Missing Oswego County 6-year-old found walking along road around midnight. Cleveland, N.Y. — A search is underway Monday night for a missing 6-year-old, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said. Someone called 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report the girl missing from a home on Center Street in the village...
Amish Buggy Rollover in Oneida County Sends 4 to Hospital & Horses Running Free
A horse and buggy accident in Oneida County sent four Amish people to the hospital and two horses running free. The rollover happened early Sunday morning on North Steuben Road, near the intersection of Lewis Road in the Town of Steuben. 10 people were riding in the buggy, 2 adults and 8 children, who were probably on their way to church just before 7:30 AM.
Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
WKTV
Member of Oneida County Sheriff's Office saves hurt owl in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- An investigator with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office happened upon an owl in need in Whitesboro Tuesday. The red phase screech owl was found by the side of the road by Investigator Constantine who was on his way home for dinner when he spotted the bird. The...
WKTV
Ilion man accusing of firing several gunshots in Central Plaza parking lot
ILION, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting a gun in Central Plaza last week. Ilion police were called to the plaza on Nov. 7 after people reported hearing gunshots around 8 p.m. Officers found several shell casings belonging to two different guns. No...
newyorkupstate.com
CNY teen bags first buck with crossbow
Chris Janack, a sophomore at East Syracuse Minoa High School, has been hunting with his dad, Dave Janack, since he was nine years old. Two years ago he passed his hunter safety course and now hunts under his own license. A little over a week ago, Chris bagged his first...
WKTV
Thousands of pounds of potatoes donated to Utica Food Pantry for Thanksgiving giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry received 5,000 pounds of potatoes on Wednesday to hand out during its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. The food bank gives away turkeys, potatoes and other holiday fixings each year. Utica’s Ancient Order of the Hibernians (AOH) provided the potatoes, which are from...
WKTV
Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week
UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
WKTV
Christmas on Main Street returning to Utica's Union Station after 2-year hiatus
UTICA, N.Y. – Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day – all for free.
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
WKTV
Feed Our Vets Food Pantry receives almost $3,000 in donations Wednesday
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The Feed Our Vets Food Pantry of Utica and New York Mills, welcomed almost $3,000 from donors Wednesday, with hopes of helping local vets and their families with their Thanksgiving meals. The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition donated a $500 check to the cause, Mohawk Valley...
