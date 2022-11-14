ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Texas teacher on leave after saying white people are ‘superior’ race

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Texas teacher has been placed on leave after a shocking video emerged of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race.

In the video, the unidentified white teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District was captured saying, “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”

It’s unclear what led to the controversial conversation inside a classroom at Bohls Middle School.

Video obtained by KVUE shows the students’ quick reaction to the statement, which prompted one student to ask, “So white is better than all?”

The teacher then asks the students to let him finish speaking before adding, “I think everybody thinks that, they’re just not honest about it.”

Several students then appear to confront the teacher about his bold claim, asking him if he just openly admitted to being racist.

“I think everybody is a racist at that level,” the teacher responded.

When asked a second time if he just said he is racist, the teacher said, “I did. I did. If I’m going to be honest with you.”

It’s unclear what led to the controversial conversation in the middle school classroom
Google Maps
The teacher was caught on a minute-long clip saying he believes his race is superior.
Twitter

“No, I’m not going to say it again. I said it enough,” the teacher added.

The teacher, seemingly done with the conversation, can then be heard asking students to put their phones down.

“I respected you for a while, but now I don’t have any more respect for you,” one student said, prompting another to say they felt the same.

The teacher replied: “No, you should have more respect because I’m honest.”

“No, not at all,” another student quickly responded.

Parents of students in the school district said they found the conversation inappropriate and upsetting for their young children.

The students quickly replied to the controversial commentary and asked the teacher if he is racist.
Twitter

“I think the most disturbing piece is that it was a situation where kids had experienced this real-time,” Dr. Shante Lyons, a parent in the district, told KVUE .

Another parent, Brian Hennington, told the outlet that this kind of conversation should have never taken place in school.

“There are other personal experiences we’ve had as people of color that we had individually, but to see this in the classroom setting is just not acceptable,” Hennington said.

Pflugerville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian released a statement following the incident, saying officials were aware of “an inappropriate conversation” that took place during an advisory class.

The unidentified teacher was placed on administrative leave after the video began circulating on social media.
Twitter

“This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation,” Killian said.

“Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our students. The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PfISD schools.”

