WDAM-TV
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Tupelo, Mississippi Walmart has died in federal custody. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Wayne Patterson died on Monday, Nov. 14. Tupelo Police said Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: Woman arrested following robbery attempt at Bank of Okolona building
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police claim a woman tried to rob the Bank of Okolona with a knife. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. It's located along South Gloster Street across from Harveys restaurant. Police said the woman demanded money and threatened employees with a...
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1000. JASON R MCBRIDE, 42, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25. JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold – Leake County Justice...
Man accused of threatening to crash plane into Tupelo Walmart dies in federal custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of hijacking a plane and threatening to fly it into a Mississippi Walmart has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Cory Patterson, 29, allegedly hijacked a plane Sept. 3 and threatened to fly it into a Tupelo Walmart.
wtva.com
Woman tricked victim and stole property during the night, Prentiss County sheriff says
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County woman is accused of tricking a man and stealing his property. Prentiss County investigators charged Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, with grand larceny. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Rutledge met the victim online and wanted a place to stay. The sheriff said...
wcbi.com
Seven Columbus police officers recognized for their service
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven officers from the Columbus Police Department were recognized with a Presentation of Commendations for their efforts, restraint, and service while responding to crime scenes. Officer Dillard Robinson, Corporal Jameson Holder, and Corporal Glenn Jenkins were awarded for arresting a suspect following a chase and...
wtva.com
Conner Heights shooting under investigation in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15 shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting report was made at 4:01. He said the incident happened at the Conner Heights apartments on Louisville Street. Officers found the victim at the hospital in Starkville. That person’s...
wcbi.com
Grand jury indicts man on rape, kidnapping cold case charges
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update on a story we first brought you back in August. A grand jury indicted a man on rape and kidnapping charges in a cold case. Frederick Gandy was indicted on two counts of rape, and one count of kidnapping, burglary, attempted murder, and armed robbery.
Oxford Police arrest woman for credit card fraud
Oxford Police arrested a woman for credit card fraud. On November 4th, 2022 the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding the crime. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court...
wtva.com
Seven arrested so far in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a September shooting in West Point. The shooting, which happened the night of Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments, resulted in the death of Jerni White. West Point Police charged Renaldo Carrothers, 18; Lamarquez Evans, 22; Shaunmicah...
wcbi.com
One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon. One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex. The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired...
wtva.com
Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
wtva.com
Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
wcbi.com
One woman dies in Monday morning car crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating a Monday morning car accident in Columbus that left one person dead. 59-year-old Catherine Rigdon was driving one of the cars involved in the crash on Highway 45. She was traveling north. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Rigdon was taken to...
Mississippi man charged with molestation of minor in assault that reportedly happened several years ago
A Mississippi man has been charged with molestation in an assault on a minor that reportedly happened several years ago. Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes. On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report...
wcbi.com
West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation
WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
wtva.com
New police chief confirmed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
breezynews.com
Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
WLBT
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi...
wtva.com
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
