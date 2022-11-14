ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MS

wcbi.com

Seven Columbus police officers recognized for their service

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven officers from the Columbus Police Department were recognized with a Presentation of Commendations for their efforts, restraint, and service while responding to crime scenes. Officer Dillard Robinson, Corporal Jameson Holder, and Corporal Glenn Jenkins were awarded for arresting a suspect following a chase and...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Conner Heights shooting under investigation in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15 shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting report was made at 4:01. He said the incident happened at the Conner Heights apartments on Louisville Street. Officers found the victim at the hospital in Starkville. That person’s...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Grand jury indicts man on rape, kidnapping cold case charges

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update on a story we first brought you back in August. A grand jury indicted a man on rape and kidnapping charges in a cold case. Frederick Gandy was indicted on two counts of rape, and one count of kidnapping, burglary, attempted murder, and armed robbery.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Oxford Police arrest woman for credit card fraud

Oxford Police arrested a woman for credit card fraud. On November 4th, 2022 the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding the crime. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Seven arrested so far in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a September shooting in West Point. The shooting, which happened the night of Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments, resulted in the death of Jerni White. West Point Police charged Renaldo Carrothers, 18; Lamarquez Evans, 22; Shaunmicah...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon. One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex. The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One woman dies in Monday morning car crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating a Monday morning car accident in Columbus that left one person dead. 59-year-old Catherine Rigdon was driving one of the cars involved in the crash on Highway 45. She was traveling north. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Rigdon was taken to...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation

WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

New police chief confirmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
COLUMBUS, MS
breezynews.com

Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Amory man died in Sunday night house fire

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
AMORY, MS

