Monroe County, NY

NBC New York

NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults

You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County approves funding to address hospital backlog

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County leaders hope a $5 million dollar infusion of cash will help alleviate the hospital backlog. A problem referred to as “a crisis” by Monroe County hospital administrators and other health care providers in the past few weeks. “Right now people who are in the ER spend hours and days languishing […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Hospitals across Upstate New York are seeing a surge in RSV cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, the pediatric emergency department is flooded with children with respiratory illnesses. The hospital beds are full and staff is using overflow areas to treat them. "Currently, about half of the children in the hospital have RSV or other related...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gov. Hochul to declare state of emergency ahead of snowstorm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to declare a state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of the winter storm impacting western New York. News10NBC’s First Alert Weather team has been warning you about this storm for days. Significant lake effect snow is expected Thursday and Friday with up to three feet of snow possible in the Buffalo area.
ROCHESTER, NY
thestylus.org

Mold exposure in Briggs: Two students sent to ER

COVID-19 isn’t the only thing SUNY Brockport students have to worry about this semester. Mold was discovered in several areas of a suite in Briggs Hall after two students were admitted to the emergency room (ER) for the same respiratory infection. One of their suitemates, SUNY Brockport sophomore Brett...
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Investigation concludes that 2-year-old starved to death after father died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office released findings of the investigation on how a man and his 2-year-old son died in Geneva last winter. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that 59-year-old David Conde senior, died of cardiovascular disease. His son, David Conde junior, starved to death. It is believed that the father passed away first and the child starved afterward. The two were found dead in the back bedroom of their apartment in February.
GENEVA, NY
wesb.com

Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester

The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Monroe County Launches New Recycling App

You ever just wonder ‘is there an app for that?’ Or looking for an app? Well, you no longer have to worry or wonder about an app to tell you what you can and can’t recycle in Monroe County! Monroe County launched a new skill on Amazon’s Alexa app to help with recycling awareness. Alexa users can say “Alexa, open Monroe County Recycling” and ask any questions they have.
newyorkupstate.com

2-year-old starved to death after father died of heart disease at home, deputies say

Geneva, N.Y. — The mystery surrounding the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son in their apartment in Geneva has finally been solved, deputies said. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Conde Jr. were found dead in their apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva on Feb. 15, 2022, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person dies in Monday morning house fire in Wyoming County

GAINSVILLE, N.Y. — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in Wyoming County on Monday. A person was pulled from the first-floor window of a burning home around 7 a.m. The victim couldn’t be revived. Here are some pictures from the scene on...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

How Rochester’s gun violence emergency impacts trauma teams

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As Rochester’s gun and violence emergency continues, trauma surgeons in our community are struggling to keep pace. There’s been a dramatic rise in the number of people who come through their doors as victims of violence. The trauma team at Strong Memorial Hospital has...
ROCHESTER, NY

