NBC New York
NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults
You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
WHEC TV-10
Pediatric Urgent Care centers packed with children during tough respiratory virus season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Urgent Care Centers are overwhelmed with young kids coming in with RSV and flu and health officials said this is the highest number of cases they’ve seen in the last decade. Children with the respiratory virus called RSV are filling up urgent cares and families...
Monroe County approves funding to address hospital backlog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County leaders hope a $5 million dollar infusion of cash will help alleviate the hospital backlog. A problem referred to as “a crisis” by Monroe County hospital administrators and other health care providers in the past few weeks. “Right now people who are in the ER spend hours and days languishing […]
cnycentral.com
Hospitals across Upstate New York are seeing a surge in RSV cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, the pediatric emergency department is flooded with children with respiratory illnesses. The hospital beds are full and staff is using overflow areas to treat them. "Currently, about half of the children in the hospital have RSV or other related...
Sunrise Smart Start: Hospital backlog, murder/suicide
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency for WNY
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul to declare state of emergency ahead of snowstorm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to declare a state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of the winter storm impacting western New York. News10NBC’s First Alert Weather team has been warning you about this storm for days. Significant lake effect snow is expected Thursday and Friday with up to three feet of snow possible in the Buffalo area.
‘Communities not Cages’ rallies held in Rochester, across the state
In total, seven rallies took place across the state, aiming to urge Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to pass the package in 2023.
thestylus.org
Mold exposure in Briggs: Two students sent to ER
COVID-19 isn’t the only thing SUNY Brockport students have to worry about this semester. Mold was discovered in several areas of a suite in Briggs Hall after two students were admitted to the emergency room (ER) for the same respiratory infection. One of their suitemates, SUNY Brockport sophomore Brett...
Sunrise Smart Start: Leavenworth fire, fatal shooting
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Investigation concludes that 2-year-old starved to death after father died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office released findings of the investigation on how a man and his 2-year-old son died in Geneva last winter. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that 59-year-old David Conde senior, died of cardiovascular disease. His son, David Conde junior, starved to death. It is believed that the father passed away first and the child starved afterward. The two were found dead in the back bedroom of their apartment in February.
wesb.com
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester
The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
In-depth: Local crews well-prepared for significant winter storm ahead
Erie County and Western New York is preparing for the first major snow event of the new winter season, and crews in the county appear to be ready for whatever the storm brings its way. Read more here:
wdkx.com
Monroe County Launches New Recycling App
You ever just wonder ‘is there an app for that?’ Or looking for an app? Well, you no longer have to worry or wonder about an app to tell you what you can and can’t recycle in Monroe County! Monroe County launched a new skill on Amazon’s Alexa app to help with recycling awareness. Alexa users can say “Alexa, open Monroe County Recycling” and ask any questions they have.
Midterm election turnout in Monroe County declines again
A canvass report by the Monroe County Board of Elections released Friday showed that, although early voting numbers were strong, there was another turnout decline among registered voters. Early voting accounted for 55,000 or roughly 20 percent of the votes cast, double the number recorded last year. The 2020 presidential...
newyorkupstate.com
Double house on Congress Ave. deemed ‘unlivable’ after overnight fire
The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.
WHEC TV-10
Person dies in Monday morning house fire in Wyoming County
GAINSVILLE, N.Y. — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in Wyoming County on Monday. A person was pulled from the first-floor window of a burning home around 7 a.m. The victim couldn’t be revived. Here are some pictures from the scene on...
WHEC TV-10
How Rochester’s gun violence emergency impacts trauma teams
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As Rochester’s gun and violence emergency continues, trauma surgeons in our community are struggling to keep pace. There’s been a dramatic rise in the number of people who come through their doors as victims of violence. The trauma team at Strong Memorial Hospital has...
