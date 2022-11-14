ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

CBS LA

Long Beach Rescue Mission thrift store to close

In efforts to meet homeless shelter demands, the Long Beach Rescue Mission will be closing its thrift store. Rina Nakano reports the Rescue Mission decided to close its Anaheim Street, decades old thrift store as a way to bring in funds for about 50 more beds.  The city saw a 62 percent increase in homelessness over the last two years and in response, the Rescue Mission plans to expand its women and children's shelter, the Lydia House.  There is currently a waitlist for the Lydia House and with the sell of the thrift shop property, Mission director Jeff Levine said he hopes to double the beds at Lydia House.  Resident Cassondra Shelton attributes the Rescue Mission to saving her life. "I was living in a park, doing dope all the time, and this place saved my life," said Shelton.  The Rescue Mission originally purchased the Thrift Store building in 2012, It was the famed Jesse James West Coast Chopper warehouse. The Thrift Store will close December 1, in time for the Rescue Mission's 50th anniversary renovation plans. 
LONG BEACH, CA
Kim Joseph

Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food Insecurity

You may know Tiffany Haddish from her breakout role in Girls Trip, her roles in Night School,Like a Boss and other accolades. Throughout her career, her vivacious personality and transparency about her upbringing amassed support and fans from all over. Before stardom, Haddish was no stranger to poverty and homelessness. Now that she has climbed levels to success, she wants to pay it forward by giving back to her community. In 2021, Haddish incorporated 'Diaspora Groceries,' the grocery store she wants to build in south central Los Angeles; the name to honor the people who have been removed from their native land.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

Leave the work to the professionals this Thanksgiving and choose between dine-in and take-out for November 24th. Loews Santa Monica (Santa Monica) Enjoy your turkey by the sea when you choose to dine at Blue Streak Restaurant at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. The meal will be served family-style and offers traditional Turkey, Cornbread Stuffing, Baked Yams, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

$15M grant to house 500 women, their families on Skid Row

The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state's first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Delivered through the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money

The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found in LA River in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices

Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thehypemagazine.com

Rolling Loud Announces Presale for RL California 2023 in L.A.

Packed with thrilling performances and unforgettable moments across its global array of events, Rolling Loud is rap music’s biggest stage. Rolling Loud returns to the West Coast with Rolling Loud California on March 3-5, 2023. Rolling Loud California 2023 is the first Rolling Loud in Los Angeles since 2019,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

City, county offer free household hazardous waste collection

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Asbarez News

Former Ferrahian Principal Dr. Marzbed Margossian Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announced the passing of one its veteran members, long-time educator and activist Dr. Marzbed Margossian, who served as principal of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School from 1997 to 2001. He was an active member of the ARF Arshavir Shiragian Gomideh in the North San Fernando Valley. Margossian passed away on Saturday, November 12 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

