Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Multiple Released WWE Superstars Rejected Offers From WOW Women Of Wrestling
WOW Women of Wrestling brought their show back with AJ Lee as a cornerstone of the brand. Things didn’t work out with Tessa Blanchard, but there were other attempts to load up the all-female show with big names. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WOW Women of Wrestling...
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match
Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Update On The Usos Breaking WWE Record
The day has arrived – the Usos, Jimmy and Jey, now have the record for the longest reign ever as tag team champions in WWE. As of today – November 14, 2022 – the Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for 484 days straight. This...
rajah.com
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins Now For United States Title; WWE Makes Change to Raw Match
-- WWE announced that tonight's match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will now be for the United States championship. Also announced is Riddle going one-on-one against Chad Gable. That would be a change from a previously scheduled match that would have seen Riddle teaming up with Elias to take on Alpha Academy (Gable and Otis).
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
rajah.com
The Usos Officially Pass The New Day To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) have officially made history. Earlier today, the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history shared the following statement of Twitter:. The Uso's have held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, which top the New Day's 483 day...
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Reveals Who Her WWE Survivor Series WarGames Dream Team Will Be
Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as who her WWE Survivor Series WarGames dream team will be. “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But I would choose Indi Hartwell, I would chose Becky Lynch. This is hard. Like any wrestlers? Me, Becky Lynch, Indi Hartwell, I’ll choose AJ Lee [laughs] and one more, I would choose Bayley.”
rajah.com
Davey Richards Looks Forward To Potential Wolves vs. FTR Match
During his chat with Bill Pritchard of Wrestlezone, Five-Time TNA World Tag Team Champion Davey Richards looked forward to a potential clash between The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) and All Elite Wrestling Tag Team FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood). Check out the highlights. On a potential reunion...
ringsidenews.com
Mickie James Believes Nick Aldis Had An Incredible Run In NWA After Exit
Nick Aldis was once one of the most prominently featured wrestlers in NWA. He was even regarded as the face of the promotion by many people. However, it all came to end rather abruptly. Mickie James also commented on the end of his NWA run. The former NWA Champion had...
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Explains How Reality Of Wrestling Helped Her Prepare For WWE
During her appearance on El Brunch de WWE, NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez reflected on her time in Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling promotion. Check out the highlights below. “Yeah, it is difficult because you have to be paying attention to so many things at once. But I trained under Booker T when I was in the independent scene. And at his school, he also has a wrestling show called Reality of Wrestling. And that’s the first place that I went to on the indies where he uses cameras. So it’s a very nice set-up, kind of like NXT, and he taught me how to look at the cameras, and stuff like that. So when I came to NXT, it was a little bit easier to catch on to it and to learn that.”
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Has Buried The Hatchet With Top WWE Executive
Nick Aldis' destination following his departure from the National Wrestling Alliance on November 6 has been the subject of much speculation. WWE in particular has remained debated due to Aldis' heat with Executive Director of "Raw" and "SmackDown" Bruce Prichard. However, things between the two seem to have taken a turn for the better. In an interview with WrestlingInc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Aldis revealed that he has buried the hatchet with Pritchard.
rajah.com
Penta El Zero Miedo On Winning Trios Titles In AEW
During his recent chat with with Hugo Savinovich of Lucha Libre Online, Penta El Zero Miedo discussed his current reign as All Elite Wrestling Trios Tag Team Champion, alongside Rey Fenix and PAC. Check out the highlights below. On the Death Triangle’s reign as AEW Trios Tag Team Champions:
rajah.com
Tom Hannifan Talks About On-Air Chemistry With Fellow IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Matt Rehwoldt
Tom Hannifan recently appeared as a guest on the "Putting You Over" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling commentator spoke at length about his on-air chemistry with fellow IMPACT On AXS TV commentator Matt Rehwoldt. Featured below are some of...
wrestletalk.com
Will Ospreay Pitches For Rising AEW Star To Join United Empire
IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay has pitched for a rising AEW star to join his United Empire faction. Ospreay formed United Empire after he betrayed Kazuchika Okada and CHAOS back in October 2020. The group consists of Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open, Jeff Cobb,...
rajah.com
Backstage Details on Contracts of Some of the Recently Signed WWE Wrestlers Brought Back
-- Ever since WWE underwent their huge leadership changes over the summer, the company has begun re-stockpiling talent, paying particular focus on bringing back wrestlers that were previously released under the old Vince McMahon led regime. This would include the likes of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, three members of Hit Row, Bray Wyatt, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Emma, and Mia Yim. Some of these talent knew well in advance that they were coming back (Anderson and Gallows), others a few weeks in advance (Gargano), some less than a week (Kross, Scarlett) and there were even wrestlers who only found out the day before.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Extended Offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin For Another Match
-- Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to wrestling earlier this year, competing in what was essentially a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. His performance and the reaction was an overwhelming success and Austin himself was completely satisfied with the experience and left the door open for similar interactions in the future.
rajah.com
Report: Kevin Owens Suffers Sprained Right MCL at House Show This Weekend
-- Another WWE superstar seems to have suffered an injury, which has the potential to be worse than currently believed. Kevin Owens suffered a right knee injury at Sunday's WWE house show in Madison, WI in a match against Austin Theory. The injury took place after Owens tried to plant his knee and it gave way. The two wrestlers went to a quick finish and Owens won the match via a Stunner, but needed assistance from the referees to make it to the back.
Comments / 0