FOX Carolina
Lucky Brand opens Friday in Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lucky Brand is opening a store at Haywood Mall this week. The denim retailer is joining their lineup of stores in a spot between Buckle and Pandora on the mall’s upper level. The store’s opening is set for Nov. 18. Haywood Mall also...
gsabizwire.com
Lyons Industrial Properties smashes their company sales record with a $60M+ 3rd quarter!
Lyons Industrial Properties smashed their company sales record with a $60M+ 3rd quarter, 2022! Bobby Lyons, CCIM, SIOR established the company in 1999 and has grown the business to include offices in both Greenville and Spartanburg, SC with 5 agents. They specialize in leasing, sales, and investments of warehouses, distribution, and manufacturing facilities. They are very selective with the clients they work with in order to give them the best customer service possible which has proven to be a great business model. They can be reached at 864.583.0094 or info@lyonsindustrial.com.
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station
The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
FOX Carolina
Greer Fire Department adapting to growth in city
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer is one of many cities in the Upstate that has seen a spike in people moving to the area over the last several years. At the Greer Fire Department fighterfighters respond to an average of about 375 calls for service per month, an increase of about 30% since Fire Chief Dorian Flowers joined the department in 2015.
FOX Carolina
Adderall shortage happening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laura Crisco says her 11-year-old daughter loves artwork. It is a place where she can let her mind go wild. Her daughter has attention deficit disorder also known as ADD. “She doesn’t necessarily finish something at one time,” Crisco said. “She will start different things...
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
avlwatchdog.org
Has Costco been denied a place in Asheville? Are they still looking?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: For reasons that aren’t relevant to this query, I had occasion to be speaking with a commercial real estate agent with Keller Williams several months ago. I questioned him why there was no Costco in Asheville, even though I know of multiple individuals who make the trek to either the Greenville or the Spartanburg stores in South Carolina. His answer was that Costco had such specific site requirements that it was difficult to find an interesting location with which to induce them to come out of the Upstate. Fast forward, and last week I was in the Greenville Costco store to renew my membership, and I asked a manager why the company wouldn’t give us any respect. He replied that it wasn’t Costco that was holding things up, but rather Asheville. He claimed that Costco had presented over time several possible site plans, but had basically been denied consideration by the city and/or county. Who is prevaricating here?
FOX Carolina
Cars for Blakylee preview
The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. |. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the...
greenville.com
Visual Comfort & Co. Establishing Upstate Operations; $62 Million Investment and 125 New Jobs Expected
Visual Comfort & Co., a resource of signature designer lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, has announced plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. The project will result in a $62 million investment and create 125 new jobs over the next five years. Known for partnering with some of...
FOX Carolina
Rent increases with evictions, Upstate tenants and resources feel costs
Greenville County approves increased road fee, councilman talks future tax plans. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer...
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
FOX Carolina
Drivers to see highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever, GasBuddy says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, average gas prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy says the national average is projected to stand at $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day. This is nearly 30¢ higher than last year,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
Deputies recover vehicles, seize multiple guns in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office conducted a recent investigation that has led to multiple stolen items.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County approves increased road fee, councilman talks future tax plans
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s official, the Greenville County council has voted to increase the road maintenance fee by $10 dollars. The council began discussing this back in October. Tuesday’s vote was 5 to 7. Approving this fee means the bank account to address roads in Greenville...
wspa.com
Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers
Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
wccbcharlotte.com
See Photos: Fire Destroys Shelby Business
SHELBY, N.C. — Officials say multiple fire stations responded to the fire, which broke out around midnight on Sam Lattimore Road. The Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue Department posted the pictures the following day, November 15th. The fire happened at Champion Automotive. Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke to...
Proposed lane reduction in Greer could help reduce crashes on W. Poinsett St.
A proposed project in Greer could reduce the number of lanes along West Poinsett Street near downtown.
WYFF4.com
Slater-Marietta Fire Department breaks ground on new station
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Slater-Marietta Fire Department is in the process of an expansion along Highway 11 in the northern part of Greenville County. Last week, leaders broke ground on the property near Pleasant Ridge County Park. In 9 months, the property will be a station with space for four response vehicles.
Hendersonville to hold 2 holiday farmers markets
The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.
