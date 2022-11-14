Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May. The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO