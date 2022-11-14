ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Foreigner to Begin Extensive Farewell Tour Next Summer

Foreigner has announced the beginning of their Historic Farewell Tour, kicking off in summer 2023 with '80s pop-rockers Loverboy in tow. The North American first leg of their final voyage launches on July 6 in Alpharetta, Ga., and concludes on Sept. 3 in Holmdel, N.J. Foreigner will announce more stateside and international legs, which are currently slated to run through the end of 2024, Billboard reports.
Here's When Taylor Swift Tickets Go on Sale to the General Public

Taylor Swift fans still have a shot at scooping seats to her "The Eras Tour," as the first batch of sales left many disgruntled -- and ticketless. Ticketmaster was met with a "historically unprecedented" demand when presale tickets dropped Tuesday. Thousands of Swifties flocked to the site, causing slow queues and disruptions.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Add 2023 Tour Dates

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have added a string of U.S. tour dates in 2023, starting in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on February 23 and wrapping up in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 10. Check out the full list of dates below. Elvis Costello & The Imposters toured earlier this summer behind their...
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May. The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023

John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.

