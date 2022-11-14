Read full article on original website
Related
Foreigner to Begin Extensive Farewell Tour Next Summer
Foreigner has announced the beginning of their Historic Farewell Tour, kicking off in summer 2023 with '80s pop-rockers Loverboy in tow. The North American first leg of their final voyage launches on July 6 in Alpharetta, Ga., and concludes on Sept. 3 in Holmdel, N.J. Foreigner will announce more stateside and international legs, which are currently slated to run through the end of 2024, Billboard reports.
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce 2023 Joint Concerts
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will hit the road together next year, performing three joint concerts. The first performance will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, followed by Arlington, Texas, on April 8 and Nashville on May 19. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Nov. 11.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Biohazard Reunite With Classic Lineup, Announce 2023 Tour Dates + New Music
New York hardcore legends Biohazard have reunited with their classic lineup. The band is currently planning tour dates for 2023, new music, and a documentary to celebrate their 35th anniversary. It’s been over 10 years since Biohazard performed with frontman Evan Seinfeld. Seinfeld left the group in 2011, leading the...
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to play four shows in San Francisco
Noah plans to embark on a 40-date tour following his "Daily Show" retirement.
Here's When Taylor Swift Tickets Go on Sale to the General Public
Taylor Swift fans still have a shot at scooping seats to her "The Eras Tour," as the first batch of sales left many disgruntled -- and ticketless. Ticketmaster was met with a "historically unprecedented" demand when presale tickets dropped Tuesday. Thousands of Swifties flocked to the site, causing slow queues and disruptions.
Spiritbox Announce First-Ever Headlining U.S. Tour Dates With After the Burial + Intervals in 2023
In the spring of 2023, Spiritbox will embark on their first-ever headlining U.S. tour (with a couple of dates in Canada as well) and they'll be bringing After the Burial and Intervals out with them as special guests. In a short amount of time, Spiritbox have become one of the...
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Add 2023 Tour Dates
Elvis Costello & The Imposters have added a string of U.S. tour dates in 2023, starting in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on February 23 and wrapping up in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 10. Check out the full list of dates below. Elvis Costello & The Imposters toured earlier this summer behind their...
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May. The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.
Andy Shauf Announces New Album Norm, Shares Video for Song “Wasted on You”: Watch
Andy Shauf has announced a new album: Norm is due February 10 via Anti-. The Canadian singer-songwriter has also shared the lead single, “Wasted on You,” along with a music video directed by V Haddad. Check it out below. Spanning 12 tracks, Norm follows Shauf’s surprise-release album Wilds...
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023
John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
Taylor Swift Adds More 'Eras Tour' Dates Making It Her Biggest US Tour Ever
Taylor Swift has added an additional 17 dates to her 2023 "Eras Tour" shortly after adding eight shows to the original schedule. With a total of 52 dates, Variety reports that this will be her biggest U.S. tour to date. Swift is also poised to break her own record for a gross in North America.
SFGate
All Hail: Caesars Palace-Inspired Stunner Hits Palm Springs Market for $11.8M
You know what they say: What happens in Vegas eventually finds its way to Palm Springs, CA. Err, close enough, right?. Listed for $11.8 million, this elaborate estate pays homage to Sin City's old-school luxury—specifically the famed Caesars Palace hotel and casino. The owners leaned into the 8,000-square-foot property's...
musictimes.com
Panic! At The Disco Tour 2022: 'Viva Las Vengeance' Tour Goes Digital, Tickets, Dates, and More [DETAILS]
Panic! At The Disco is currently on the road for their "Viva Las Vengeance" tour, however, many fans have expressed their disappointment that their countries were not included in the stops. So the pop-rock band came up with a crafty solution to include international fans all over the world by...
Comments / 0