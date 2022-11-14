ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
TheDailyBeast

Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market

FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
CoinDesk

What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
msn.com

Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX

(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
u.today

Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase, Here's What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC

Gemini, BlockFi, Genesis announcing new restrictions as FTX contagion spreads

The lending arm of the crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading is pausing new loan originations and redemptions. The decision reflects a sign of contagion outside of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which is reportedly preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the latest fallout from...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase, Binance Will Fill Power Vacuum Left by FTX Collapse, Predicts Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci

Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci says he expects other crypto exchange leaders will step up to fill the void left by the collapse of FTX. In a new interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Scaramucci says that while FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was once driving the conversation on potential crypto regulation, other leaders will now take over the discussion.
decrypt.co

Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution

Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
zycrypto.com

XRP Poised To Break New Ground As Ripple Unveils This New Trillion-Dollar Worth ODL Corridor

Ripple, the firm behind XRP, the seventh-largest crypto asset, is looking to tap the almost $1 trillion mobile money value in Africa through the use of its fast and cost-effective on-demand liquidity (ODL) service. The blockchain payments firm announced Tuesday the rollout of an XRP-based corridor via a strategic partnership...

