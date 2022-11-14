Read full article on original website
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency
The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
CoinDesk
What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase
Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
Why Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today
Cryptocurrencies continue to struggle after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Binance CEO is starting a recovery fund in an effort to blunt the 'cascading negative effects' of FTX's collapse
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is launching a fund to aid crypto projects that need liquidity, following FTX's collapse last week. "Crypto is not going away. We are still here. Let's rebuild," Zhao told his nearly 8 million Twitter followers. The cryptocurrency market's valuation has dropped about 20% over the past...
A Voyager investor says the FTX meltdown puts the bankrupt crypto lender's bailout in jeopardy, with $1.3 billion of customer assets on the line
FTX US was set to buy the assets of the bankrupt crypto-lender Voyager. But FTX's turmoil casts doubt upon that deal, Ullas Naik, an investor in Voyager, told Insider. On Friday, both FTX and FTX US filed for bankruptcy, and Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and...
msn.com
Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX
(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $250,000,000 in ETH As Markets Teeter – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is abruptly transferring more than $250 million worth of ETH to the crypto exchange Bitfinex. An unknown wallet sent 100,000 ETH worth more than $126.3 million to Bitfinex early Monday morning, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, about 22 minutes later, the same wallet...
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
u.today
Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase, Here's What's Happening
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC
Gemini, BlockFi, Genesis announcing new restrictions as FTX contagion spreads
The lending arm of the crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading is pausing new loan originations and redemptions. The decision reflects a sign of contagion outside of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which is reportedly preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the latest fallout from...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase, Binance Will Fill Power Vacuum Left by FTX Collapse, Predicts Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci
Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci says he expects other crypto exchange leaders will step up to fill the void left by the collapse of FTX. In a new interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Scaramucci says that while FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was once driving the conversation on potential crypto regulation, other leaders will now take over the discussion.
decrypt.co
Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution
Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
zycrypto.com
XRP Poised To Break New Ground As Ripple Unveils This New Trillion-Dollar Worth ODL Corridor
Ripple, the firm behind XRP, the seventh-largest crypto asset, is looking to tap the almost $1 trillion mobile money value in Africa through the use of its fast and cost-effective on-demand liquidity (ODL) service. The blockchain payments firm announced Tuesday the rollout of an XRP-based corridor via a strategic partnership...
dailyhodl.com
BTC Firebrand Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Holders Want Out of Crypto – Here’s What He Means
MicroStrategy founder and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor says BTC holders no longer want to be associated with other crypto assets. In an interview with CNBC, Saylor says the collapse of crypto exchange giant FTX exposes the weakness of centralized entities operating in the space while highlighting Bitcoin’s strength. “I...
