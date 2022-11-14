Read full article on original website
Want to Boost Your Retirement Savings in 2023? Here Are 3 Tips to Make That Happen.
Sticking to this advice could get you closer to your goals.
Financial Focus: Here’s your recession survival checklist
It’s unfortunate, but recessions are a fairly normal part of the economic landscape. When a recession occurs, how might you be affected? The answer depends on your individual situation, but regardless of your circumstances, you might want to consider the items in this recession survival checklist:. Assess your income...
CNET
Here's Just How Much Social Security Checks Are Increasing Next Year
Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will increase benefits by 8.7% in 2023. That's the largest bump since 1981 (when they rose by 11.2%), and it represents the agency's attempt to keep up with the ongoing impact of inflation on seniors. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would...
CNET
SSI Recipients Will Get Their COLA Increase Next Month. Here's Why
If you receive Social Security, Supplemental Security Income benefits or both, you can expect a cost of living adjustment of 8.7% soon. Most people are getting their first increased check in January, but SSI beneficiaries can look forward to their first increased payment in December this year. We'll explain why below.
CNET
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: You Only Have 3 Days Left to Claim Your Money
The final day to claim any stimulus or child tax credit money owed to you is this week. The IRS reported in October that millions of eligible families still hadn't claimed their payments from the IRS yet. If that's you, you'll need to take action before the deadline to get your money.
Types of Jobs for Retirees Going Back to Work
From full-time C++ programming to part-time Walmart greeters, retirees have returned to the workforce for both the financial and other benefits that create value for both employers and employees. Some managers have started to realize and respect older workers joining their work environment, despite the reports of ageism in the...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?
Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
Inflation Is Causing Gen X to Cut Back — but Not on Saving for Retirement
At this time of high inflation, what are you cutting back on?. The answer may depend on your generation. For Gen X — that is, people born between 1965 and 1980 — the answer is clear. Anything but retirement savings. Gen Xers have slashed their spending over the...
How To Afford the Holidays When You’re Single
Every psychologist in America knows that the holidays have a way of reminding single people that they're single. And, trudging through the celebrations stag can tax your finances as much as your...
aarp.org
7 Secrets of Retirement ‘Super Savers’
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. These “super savers,” as defined in an annual survey by Principal Financial Group,...
8 Small Steps To Save for Retirement in Your 20s — Even If You Aren’t Making a Lot of Money
If you're in your 20s, you're likely just starting out in your career and might not yet be earning or saving much. This isn't usually a time when people are excited about planning for their...
25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money
There is possibly an endless list of things you shouldn't do with your money. But from bad habits to decisions based on wishful thinking, some of the bigger missteps can really cost you....
CNET
Today's Mortgage Rates for Nov. 16, 2022: Rates Recede
A variety of important mortgage rates slumped over the past seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages were slashed. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also tapered off. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently...
Retiring Soon? 8 Facts About Retirement You Need to Know
The U.S. has gone through several economic crises that put a lot of Americans into the gutter. While it’s been more than eighty years, the memories of The Great Depression...
Women, Divorce, and Retirement: Answers to Your Questions
Your divorce is final. Now what? For women especially, handling the details and preparing a new personal finance plan brings challenges and opportunities. Join Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily on TheStreet for a free webinar featuring leading divorce and financial planning experts to explain next steps and answer your questions in this live event: Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan.
Women, Divorce and Retirement: I’m in Control of My Life and Financial Health
“Maureen” of Ohio has found her post-divorce lifestyle to be financially, emotionally, and mentally fulfilling. Here’s how she achieved these goals. How has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?. While my income was cut in half after the divorce, I was finally in charge. While I had...
People are cancelling their therapy with me because of stress about mortgages and rent – it’s heartbreaking
“Yes, I do,” I answer earnestly when a new client asks me if I like my job. I really, really do. I am a psychologist and I have been working and volunteering in the Australian mental health space for more than 10 years. What I do not share with my new client is that I am growing increasingly worried about the proportion of people whom I am seeing less frequently than their treatment plan requires. It has left me feeling depleted, but that is something that I take to supervision.
Women, Divorce and Retirement: He Spent All My Retirement Savings on Other Women
“Sheryl,” 65, of Virginia, a mother of four, tells how she will never be able to retire as her divorce has left her living paycheck-to-paycheck for decades, and she is still owed thousands of dollars in child support. How has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?. I will...
