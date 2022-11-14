ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Vail Daily

Financial Focus: Here’s your recession survival checklist

It’s unfortunate, but recessions are a fairly normal part of the economic landscape. When a recession occurs, how might you be affected? The answer depends on your individual situation, but regardless of your circumstances, you might want to consider the items in this recession survival checklist:. Assess your income...
CNET

Here's Just How Much Social Security Checks Are Increasing Next Year

Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will increase benefits by 8.7% in 2023. That's the largest bump since 1981 (when they rose by 11.2%), and it represents the agency's attempt to keep up with the ongoing impact of inflation on seniors. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would...
CNET

SSI Recipients Will Get Their COLA Increase Next Month. Here's Why

If you receive Social Security, Supplemental Security Income benefits or both, you can expect a cost of living adjustment of 8.7% soon. Most people are getting their first increased check in January, but SSI beneficiaries can look forward to their first increased payment in December this year. We'll explain why below.
Retirement Daily

Types of Jobs for Retirees Going Back to Work

From full-time C++ programming to part-time Walmart greeters, retirees have returned to the workforce for both the financial and other benefits that create value for both employers and employees. Some managers have started to realize and respect older workers joining their work environment, despite the reports of ageism in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
GOBankingRates

What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?

Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
aarp.org

7 Secrets of Retirement ‘Super Savers’

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. These “super savers,” as defined in an annual survey by Principal Financial Group,...
CNET

Today's Mortgage Rates for Nov. 16, 2022: Rates Recede

A variety of important mortgage rates slumped over the past seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages were slashed. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also tapered off. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently...
TheStreet

Women, Divorce, and Retirement: Answers to Your Questions

Your divorce is final. Now what? For women especially, handling the details and preparing a new personal finance plan brings challenges and opportunities. Join Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily on TheStreet for a free webinar featuring leading divorce and financial planning experts to explain next steps and answer your questions in this live event: Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan.
The Guardian

People are cancelling their therapy with me because of stress about mortgages and rent – it’s heartbreaking

“Yes, I do,” I answer earnestly when a new client asks me if I like my job. I really, really do. I am a psychologist and I have been working and volunteering in the Australian mental health space for more than 10 years. What I do not share with my new client is that I am growing increasingly worried about the proportion of people whom I am seeing less frequently than their treatment plan requires. It has left me feeling depleted, but that is something that I take to supervision.

