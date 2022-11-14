Theranos founder Elizabeth Homes is set to learn her fate today as she is sentenced for defrauding investors of the blood-testing startup. The heavily pregnant 38-year-old arrived at the federal courthouse in San Jose at around 9.30am Pacific time with husband Billy Evans and parents Christian and Noel Holmes.Prosecutors have asked Judge Edward Davila to sentence Holmes to 15 years in prison and that she pay $800m in restitution for her role in the company’s fraudulent claims.Assistant US attorney Robert Leach called the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO