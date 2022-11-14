Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
10 FREE Events in November 2022
November is the calm between the holiday storm. This month is a great reminder to sloooow down and enjoy the beauty around us. Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. Want to know about all the family friendly events...
theccmonline.com
Powderpuff game raises funds for Christmas programs
Carrollton junior and senior girls took to the football field last week with members of the high school football team as coaches for a fundraising event. The powderpuff teams, accompanied by male cheerleaders, who received a few tips from the high school cheerleading squad, raised $2,450 for the high school Caring Helping Sharing (CHS) Club. The money will be put to good use, according to CHS Club Advisor Belinda Mach.
Warminster Skate Park to Benefit from Donation of $3,000 Made Through Recent Golf Tournament
The recent golf outing raised the money for the skate park.Image via Warminster Township Parks and Recreation. A Bucks County skate park will be benefiting from a large donation that was recently made through a local golf tournament.
Comments / 0