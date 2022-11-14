Douglas S. Freeman (VA) 2024 midfield/attack Ella Post of Yellow Jackets South has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Longwood University. High school: Douglas S. Freeman (Richmond, VA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Longwood University. Club teams: Yellow Jackets South, Lotus. Lacrosse...

FARMVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO