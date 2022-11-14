UConn women's basketball great Swin Cash will have No. 32 retired Monday. A look back at her career.

Read full article on original website
Maine never trails en route to upset of Boston College
Four Maine players scored in double figures to help the visiting Black Bears upset Boston College 69-64 Monday in Chestnut
Marquette, Long Island excited as fresh faces taking charge
After losing two of its most experienced players in Justin Lewis and Greg Elliott this offseason, Marquette needed someone to
Newton’s triple-double leads No. 25 UConn past Buffalo
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and No. 25 UConn beat Buffalo 84-64 on Tuesday night. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0). It...
McCollum leads Siena against Army after 20-point performance
Army Black Knights (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Army Black Knights after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Siena's 75-62 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes. Siena finished 15-14 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game...
Three players tally 16 points each to lead Providence over Stonehill
Ed Croswell collected 16 points and nine rebounds and Bryce Hopkins and Clifton Moore each added 16 points and eight
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
