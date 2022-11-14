ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

UConn women's basketball great Swin Cash will have No. 32 retired Monday. A look back at her career.

By Christine Butterfield
sheltonherald.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

McCollum leads Siena against Army after 20-point performance

Army Black Knights (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Army Black Knights after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Siena's 75-62 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes. Siena finished 15-14 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game...
WEST POINT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy