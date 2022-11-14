Read full article on original website
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
Former Arlington High School football player killed in UVA shooting
It was hard to miss Devin Chandler’s talent on the football field. It earned him a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin before he transferred to the University of Virginia this football season. But that’s just scratching the surface of why Chandler will be remembered. As good of a...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan teacher includes every student in gym class
DELHI TOWNSHIP., Mich. (WILX) - Gym class is open to all students, but that doesn’t always mean everyone can participate. Allison Wonch was named Michigan’s Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year, after finding ways to include every student in the gym. Audrey Murphy is a second grader...
