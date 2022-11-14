ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Engadget

Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement

Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
The Independent

40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history.The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story, found that Google continued to track people's location data even after they opted out of such tracking.“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in an era of increasing reliance on technology. Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google...
Gizmodo

Google Agrees to Pay $392 Million Over Location Data Collection Accusations

Google agreed to a $391.5 million dollar settlement on Monday to end a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of tricking users with location data privacy settings that didn’t actually turn off data collection. The payout, the result of a suit brought by 40 state attorneys general, marks one of the biggest privacy settlements in history. Google also promised to make additional changes to clarify its location tracking practices next year.
Phone Arena

Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million

The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C., win fight with Google over tracking of users

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Georgia and South Carolina, to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations. The states’ attorneys general called the settlement a historic win for consumers, and the largest multistate settlement...
ZDNet

Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking

Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users

Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
Gizmodo

AFP

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google on Monday agreed to pay $392 million to settle a landmark privacy case with 40 US states over accusations that the search engine giant misled users into believing location tracking on their devices had been switched off. Specifically at fault by Google was evidence that users continued to be tracked when they disabled the location history option on their phones as tracking continued through a separate Web & App Activity setting.
straightarrownews.com

