Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement
Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history.The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story, found that Google continued to track people's location data even after they opted out of such tracking.“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in an era of increasing reliance on technology. Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google...
Gizmodo
Google Agrees to Pay $392 Million Over Location Data Collection Accusations
Google agreed to a $391.5 million dollar settlement on Monday to end a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of tricking users with location data privacy settings that didn’t actually turn off data collection. The payout, the result of a suit brought by 40 state attorneys general, marks one of the biggest privacy settlements in history. Google also promised to make additional changes to clarify its location tracking practices next year.
Google will pay $391.5 million to a settle a lawsuit on accusations of misleading users on its location-tracking practices
The $391.5 million settlement marks an end to a four-year investigation into allegations of misleading data collection practices.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Phone Arena
Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million
The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
Google to pay states nearly $400M for violating privacy
Google will have to pay 40 states a total close to $400 million as part of a settlement over its location tracking practices, the office of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Monday.
WGAL
40 states, including Pennsylvania, reach $391.5M settlement with Google over location tracking practices
Pennsylvania and 39 other states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday that it's the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Pennsylvania is set to receive more...
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C., win fight with Google over tracking of users
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Georgia and South Carolina, to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations. The states’ attorneys general called the settlement a historic win for consumers, and the largest multistate settlement...
Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people
Twitter is suspending paid verification sign-ups for Twitter Blue to "address impersonation issues," according to a Friday report.
South Dakota to receive $4.2 million in settlement with Google over location tracking
A combined 40 different states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices, with South Dakota alone receiving $4.2 million in the settlement. Across the U.S., attorneys general opened a joint investigation after an Associated Press exclusive revealed Google "records your movements even when you explicitly...
ZDNet
Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking
Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users
Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
Google announces updates to location data amid $392M settlement
Google says this settlement is a step in the right direction as it minimizes data collection.
NBC New York
Google Settles With 40 States — Including NY, NJ, CT — for $392M Over Location Tracking
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states -- including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation...
Gizmodo
Google Investor Thinks Google Should Be More Like Twitter
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, was told it needs to make aggressive cost-cutting moves after receiving a letter from activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management. The London-based hedge fund, TCI, is owned by billionaire Christopher Hohn who wrote a letter to Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday urging the company to make swift decisions to reduce its financial output.
Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case
Google on Monday agreed to pay $392 million to settle a landmark privacy case with 40 US states over accusations that the search engine giant misled users into believing location tracking on their devices had been switched off. Specifically at fault by Google was evidence that users continued to be tracked when they disabled the location history option on their phones as tracking continued through a separate Web & App Activity setting.
straightarrownews.com
Walmart, Google settle over opioid crisis, location-tracking charges
Walmart and Google are set to pay a combined total of more than $3 billion to settle lawsuits over the opioid crisis and location-tracking charges respectively. The Walmart settlement offer, worth $3.1 billion, must still be approved by 43 states to take effect. “Walmart believes the settlement framework is in...
MilitaryTimes
Official Army app had Russian code, might have harvested user data
The Army has confirmed that an officially approved app was built using code from a tech company with Russian roots that provides popular tools for app developers to send customized notifications to their users. The confirmation comes after a Reuters investigation spotlighted the situation. At least 1,000 people downloaded the...
Comments / 0