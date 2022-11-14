ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WDEL 1150AM

Delaware part of nationwide settlement with Walmart

Attorney General Kathy Jenning's office has announced Delaware's participation in a nationwide settlement with Walmart over the company's oversight of the distribution of opioids through the store's pharmacies. According to an announcement from the AG's office on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

AG Jennings Announces Historic Google Settlement

Attorney General Kathy Jennings today announced that Delaware, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Delaware will receive over $4.3 million from the settlement.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Maryland preparing to allow online sports wagering by Thanksgiving

Delaware was the first state after Nevada to adopt single-game sports wagering in 2018, but will soon be surrounded by states taking those wagers online. Pennsylvania and New Jersey already allow sports wagers on mobile and desktop devices, and a Maryland commission paved the path for 10 companies to begin setting up operations in the Free State.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

DSSA Files for Injunction to Stop Delaware’s Buy-Back Program

DELAWARE - The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has filed for an injunction to block the various bans on guns in the state. According to the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, today they have filed an opening brief supporting a preliminary injunction to stop the enforcement of various bans contained in House Bill 450 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6.
DELAWARE STATE
The Review

Student perspectives on marijuana legalization in Delaware

Across the country, controversy abounds over the legalization of marijuana. In particular, the state of Delaware has experienced an extensive legislative fight over the legalization of the drug. On May 24, Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoed a cannabis legalization bill, becoming the first Democratic governor to do so. In contrast...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware

DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

ACME, Safeway parent company to merge with Kroger

Supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons Companies have announced plans for a $24.6 billion merger. According to an Oct. 14 press release issued by Kroger, the merger is expected to be finalized in early 2024. Albertsons Companies, based in Idaho, is the parent company for Safeway and ACME Markets. In Delaware,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Cash being offered for high-capacity gun magazines in Delaware

Delaware's Department of Safety and Homeland Security is offering cash for guns this week. They specifically want high-capacity magazine weapons that hold more than 17-rounds of ammunition. Over the summer, state leaders made it illegal to possess a high-capacity magazine in the First State. Delaware residents are being offered $15...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Park model with many upgrades in Southern Meadow

Welcome to the Park Model! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has so many upgrades. When you walk into the Livingroom you will notice the large windows and rich lament flooring WITH a wine bar, service sink and overhead cabinets. Don't miss the dining room with bay windows. The kitchen has tile backsplash and added more cabinets around the stove. Center island with pennate lights above. The large laundry room has more cabinets and sink right off of the kitchen. Also included in this home has a den or flex room with the same rich flooring. In the master bedroom the walking closet is so big, you can enter from the bathroom or bedroom.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

The Hope Center Provides Transitional Housing to Those in Need

Delaware’s Hope Center—the largest homeless shelter on the East Coast—provides compassion and care while helping those down on their luck regain stability. When the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives nearly three years ago, it took an especially hard toll on Delaware’s adults and children without permanent homes.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

DelDOT reminds candidates to pick up campaign signs to avoid roadside litter

The Delaware Department of Transportation reminds candidates to take down their campaign signage. Candidates have until December 8th, 30 days after the election, to remove their roadside campaign signage. This does not include any signage on private property. DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says DelDOT will start pulling them on December 9,...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount

A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

