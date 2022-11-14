Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware part of nationwide settlement with Walmart
Attorney General Kathy Jenning's office has announced Delaware's participation in a nationwide settlement with Walmart over the company's oversight of the distribution of opioids through the store's pharmacies. According to an announcement from the AG's office on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will...
$300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
WBOC
AG Jennings Announces Historic Google Settlement
Attorney General Kathy Jennings today announced that Delaware, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Delaware will receive over $4.3 million from the settlement.
WDEL 1150AM
Maryland preparing to allow online sports wagering by Thanksgiving
Delaware was the first state after Nevada to adopt single-game sports wagering in 2018, but will soon be surrounded by states taking those wagers online. Pennsylvania and New Jersey already allow sports wagers on mobile and desktop devices, and a Maryland commission paved the path for 10 companies to begin setting up operations in the Free State.
WBOC
DSSA Files for Injunction to Stop Delaware’s Buy-Back Program
DELAWARE - The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has filed for an injunction to block the various bans on guns in the state. According to the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, today they have filed an opening brief supporting a preliminary injunction to stop the enforcement of various bans contained in House Bill 450 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6.
The Review
Student perspectives on marijuana legalization in Delaware
Across the country, controversy abounds over the legalization of marijuana. In particular, the state of Delaware has experienced an extensive legislative fight over the legalization of the drug. On May 24, Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoed a cannabis legalization bill, becoming the first Democratic governor to do so. In contrast...
WBOC
Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware
DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
WBOC
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
GEORGETOWN, De. - In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown. Jeff Hague with the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has been opposed to...
Cape Gazette
ACME, Safeway parent company to merge with Kroger
Supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons Companies have announced plans for a $24.6 billion merger. According to an Oct. 14 press release issued by Kroger, the merger is expected to be finalized in early 2024. Albertsons Companies, based in Idaho, is the parent company for Safeway and ACME Markets. In Delaware,...
Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities
Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WDEL 1150AM
Cash being offered for high-capacity gun magazines in Delaware
Delaware's Department of Safety and Homeland Security is offering cash for guns this week. They specifically want high-capacity magazine weapons that hold more than 17-rounds of ammunition. Over the summer, state leaders made it illegal to possess a high-capacity magazine in the First State. Delaware residents are being offered $15...
Cape Gazette
Park model with many upgrades in Southern Meadow
Welcome to the Park Model! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has so many upgrades. When you walk into the Livingroom you will notice the large windows and rich lament flooring WITH a wine bar, service sink and overhead cabinets. Don't miss the dining room with bay windows. The kitchen has tile backsplash and added more cabinets around the stove. Center island with pennate lights above. The large laundry room has more cabinets and sink right off of the kitchen. Also included in this home has a den or flex room with the same rich flooring. In the master bedroom the walking closet is so big, you can enter from the bathroom or bedroom.
WMDT.com
Gov. John Carney warns of potential health triple whammy in fall, winter months
DELAWARE – Delaware Governor John Carney warning about a potential health triple whammy. This comes as the First State is expected to see a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID-19 cases. “With the last two years, we’ve seen COVID-19 and a surge in COVID-19 cases both...
delawaretoday.com
The Hope Center Provides Transitional Housing to Those in Need
Delaware’s Hope Center—the largest homeless shelter on the East Coast—provides compassion and care while helping those down on their luck regain stability. When the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives nearly three years ago, it took an especially hard toll on Delaware’s adults and children without permanent homes.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT reminds candidates to pick up campaign signs to avoid roadside litter
The Delaware Department of Transportation reminds candidates to take down their campaign signage. Candidates have until December 8th, 30 days after the election, to remove their roadside campaign signage. This does not include any signage on private property. DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says DelDOT will start pulling them on December 9,...
WDEL 1150AM
State admits communication failure after 47 schools found with elevated drinking water lead levels
Drinking water at 47 Delaware public and charter schools tested above accepted standards for lead, and a collection of parents, teachers, and community members asked health officials why there has been a delayed response. Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick, along with...
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
fox29.com
Suspects targeting skill machines are stealing cash in several Pa. counties
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - You've probably noticed "skill machines" pop-up in local gas stations, convenience stores, or bars in recent years. Now, local police are warning that criminals are breaking into them—and the businesses they are inside—to make a quick buck. West Whiteland Township police say three...
WBOC
Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency
Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount
A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
Comments / 0