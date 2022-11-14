UConn women's basketball great Swin Cash will have No. 32 retired Monday. A look back at her career.

Read full article on original website
Cal Women Roll Without a Big Game From Jayda Curry
Five Golden Bears players score in double figures in victory over Idaho
Maine never trails en route to upset of Boston College
Four Maine players scored in double figures to help the visiting Black Bears upset Boston College 69-64 Monday in Chestnut
Newton’s triple-double leads No. 25 UConn past Buffalo
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and No. 25 UConn beat Buffalo 84-64 on Tuesday night. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0). It...
McCollum leads Siena against Army after 20-point performance
Army Black Knights (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Army Black Knights after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Siena's 75-62 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes. Siena finished 15-14 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
