UConn women's basketball great Swin Cash will have No. 32 retired Monday. A look back at her career.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and No. 25 UConn beat Buffalo 84-64 on Tuesday night. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0). It...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO