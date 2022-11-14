Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture Visitors
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
Men's Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key's double-double
Men's Basketball: Ohio State 'stacking days,' prepares for tilt against Charleston Southern
Eater
A First Look at Dark and Moody Oyster Bar the Quinte, Premiering in Charleston Today
Charleston’s newest oyster bar the Quinte (36 George Street) opens today, November 18, at 11 a.m. The most recent bivalve restaurant on the scene comes from Philadelphia-based hospitality company Method Co., which runs the connected boutique hotel the Pinch. Method Co. is known for its luxury details and attention to branding in all its projects, which for the Quinte, means a seductive Paris-meets-old-New-York interior with a menu full of hyper-local seafood.
New brunch, pizza spots move into West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two new dining options are moving into the West Ashley area, including a brunch spot and a New York pizzeria. Ruby Sunshine ‘Breakfast is a meal, brunch is a lifestyle.’ That is the motto for Ruby Sunshine, a New Orleans-based brunch eatery that opened the doors of its second Charleston-area location on […]
Charleston City Paper
PHOTOS: 2022 City Paper Music Awards rocked the Music Farm
The City Paper Music Awards brought down the house Tuesday night at the Music Farm. The showcase spotlighted a dozen Charleston acts spanning genres from Americana, rock and reggae to hardcore punk, pop, hip-hop, country and experimental. Hundreds of music lovers gathered together to celebrate all the Charleston musicians that...
Catching up with Charleston TV icon “Happy Raine”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Growing up in the Lowcountry between 1960 and 1980 meant mosquito bites, 75 degrees on Christmas Day, and spending afternoons and Saturday mornings watching our hometown hero, “Happy Raine” on television. Lorraine “Rainey” Evans did not wear a cape, but if you watched – and we all did – you know […]
Savannah Tribune
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of All-Natural Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 10,000 to 30,000 Bottles
Meet Darren Campbell, a chef entrepreneur from Charleston, South Carolina who is the founder and CEO of Palmetto Blend, a Black-owned soul food seasoning product that offers an authentic taste to food with no artificial preservatives. Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven...
Charleston City Paper
What to do for the week of Nov. 16
South Carolina Aquarium hosts season two of its mesmerizing holiday experience, Aquarium Aglow, Nov. 18-Dec. 31. Guests can explore the aquarium decorated with tens of thousands of lights and discover the beauty of nature illuminated. Aquarium Aglow promises an even “bigger and brighter” adventure this year, with diverse installations that evoke wonder. While admiring the displays, guests can also purchase food, wine and beer. The Aquarium Aglow series will also host a neighborhood New Year’s Eve celebration this year with face painting, a live DJ and a special ball drop celebration.
Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
Visit these Christmas shops in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking to add a little Holy City flair to your Christmas decorating? Locals and tourists alike can visit one of three Christmas-themed shops in the heart of downtown Charleston to feel the magic of the season. These shops feature a wide selection of Christmas tree ornaments from classic décor […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ to film in Moncks Corner; Main Street to close
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular HBO series, “The Righteous Gemstones,” is set to film in the Moncks Corner area on Friday evening. Town leaders said the Main Street between Library Street and W Railroad will be closed from 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 18 until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. “There will be […]
live5news.com
Charleston’s holiday market returns to the North Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s annual holiday market is back and bigger than it’s been in years. Event coordinators said the show is packed wall-to-wall with over 200 holiday exhibitors. It runs Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 11...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
‘Southern Hospitality’ Leva Explains How Her Restaurants Survived the Pandemic – ‘We Took It Seriously’ [Exclusive]
Leva Bonaparte from Bravo's 'Southern Hospitality' reveals how her group of clubs and restaurants made it through the pandemic and are now thriving today.
live5news.com
Lineup announced for 2023 High Water Festival
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers have announced the lineup for a North Charleston music festival. The “celebration of music, food, and libations” featuring music curated by Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope will be headlined by Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilco. Other performers include Bleachers, Father...
Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
Ice skating rink coming to Credit One Stadium for the holidays
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season. “Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, […]
abcnews4.com
Charlamagne Tha God to host 9th annual turkey giveaway at Berkeley HS Saturday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the season of giving. Charlamagne Tha God and Third Eye Awareness are hosting their ninth annual turkey giveaway at Berkeley High School Saturday, Nov. 19. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 406 W. Main Street, in the student parking...
Charleston City Paper
Ranky Tanky earns 2023 Grammy nomination
Charleston’s acclaimed Lowcountry Gullah band Ranky Tanky earned its second Grammy Award nomination for Best Regional Roots Music Album. The album, Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, is a recording of the band’s April performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Ranky...
North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
live5news.com
Charlamagne tha God, wife to open Lowcountry Krystal restaurants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner native and radio and television personality Charlamagne tha God announced a deal to open six Krystal Burger locations around the Lowcountry. Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife and business partner, Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, plan to open the first of the locations...
