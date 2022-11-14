South Carolina Aquarium hosts season two of its mesmerizing holiday experience, Aquarium Aglow, Nov. 18-Dec. 31. Guests can explore the aquarium decorated with tens of thousands of lights and discover the beauty of nature illuminated. Aquarium Aglow promises an even “bigger and brighter” adventure this year, with diverse installations that evoke wonder. While admiring the displays, guests can also purchase food, wine and beer. The Aquarium Aglow series will also host a neighborhood New Year’s Eve celebration this year with face painting, a live DJ and a special ball drop celebration.

LADSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO